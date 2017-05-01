RingSeason

The sound of triumph was ringing through the Freeman as CNU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams ended the day with wins in their pockets.

The men’s team, with just two losses and 25 wins to their name this season, struck a mighty blow to the boys from Salisbury with a comeback victory.

The final score of 63-62 didn’t truly tell the story since the Salisbury Seagulls were up by nine with three minutes and seven seconds left in regulation.

The amazing comeback came in the form of an 11-1 run by the Captains. The climax was a 19-footer from senior Tim Daly to put CNU up by one point and left less than two seconds on the clock.

This victory brought the men’s winning streak to 19 as they enter the NCAA tournament starting March 3 with wind in their sails. Tim Daly’s game winning shot, along with the overall fight within the men’s team is a promising sign for what is to come in the NCAA tournament.

The CNU women’s victory was much more resounding as they sent the 24-3 Mary Washington Eagles packing with a 16-point deficit to think about.

After an intense struggle for control of the scoreboard right before half, the ladies went into the locker room with a two-point lead, 35-33.

Captains dashed and cut across the court in the third quarter. They extended a one-point lead with a seven-point run to both end the third and begin the fourth quarter, putting 15 points between them and the Eagles.

Their lead was substantial, never surrendering until the final buzzer rang and they were champions of the Capital Athletic Conference.

The Captain’s defense repeatedly stole the ball and pushed it up court, keeping the Eagle’s players on their heels the entire second half.

UMW was the second seed in the conference tournament with a record of 23-4 going into the championship against the Captains—who are now 25-2.

Guaranteeing a spot in the NCAA tournament, the women’s team took the conference title for the eleventh second time in program history. It was also their first time winning the CAC championship game.

CNU’s basketball programs finished their seasons of dominance with a bang. Both times are now preparing for an exciting few weeks as they enter the NCAA tournament with conference bragging rights.