Rybarczyk shines in spotlight senior year

A team here in our sports community that often goes unappreciated is our Cheer team.

Our cheerleaders have almost no off season; practice for competition is year-round and they also cheer along the football and basketball teams. One of the cheer captains at CNU is senior, Jenny Rybarczyk.

She is a backspot on the squad, someone who helps hoist flyers up into the air. As well as being a cheerleader, she is also an Alpha Phi and helps coach for Fame All-stars, a youth cheerleading powerhouse.

Rybarczyk went to Hickory High School in Chesapeake, Virginia. She played Volleyball and did gymnastics in addition to cheerleading all throughout middle school and high school.

Gymnastics is a common second sport of cheerleaders since it helps improve their floor routines, something you see at Competitions more than at football games.

Rybarczyk commented how less cliquey Christopher Newport’s cheer team -and everyone in general- was than at Hickory.

It was refreshing to join a team where the seniors are welcoming and friendly, something that might be opposite to many people’s high school experience. Sports and having a common goal can sometimes bridge those gaps between freshman and seniors.

Rybarczyk is on the competition team for cheer and loves stunting and tumbling, two events within cheerleading.

When asked how she handles coaching, Greek life, and 10 hours of practice every week, she said you just have to learn how to utilize time in between classes and practices. She is majoring in Biology, as well, and hopes to go to a Physician Assistant school one day. She said that Biology has come in handy in cheer more than you would think.

An anatomy class she took has helped her in understanding some of the injuries that are commonplace in the sport, like broken wrists and sprained ankles. Jenny mentioned how she is one of around 10 Biology majors on the team. It comes in handy to have teammates who you can text to ask a question about homework or to clear up a concept.

When Rybarczyk isn’t doing homework or an extracurricular, she said she “really likes to sleep sometimes,” as well as hang out with her friends, watch Grey’s Anatomy, and mess around with her cat, which is a perk of living off campus.

When you hear “cheerleader” you might picture stereotypes like Olivia Newton John in her 1950s cheerleading uniform, but Rybarczyk says she isn’t the typical peppy cheerleader that is seen in movies.

“I’m really shy at first, but once you get to know me, you’ll never get me to stop talking.” She also said how when she goes home for break, she loves to hang out with her best friend who she has known since the third grade.

Reflecting on her past four years at CNU, Rybarczyk is glad she decided to come to this school.

It was her top university “for obvious reasons.” She said even though CNU is small it makes up for the size in beauty. “CNU really has felt like home.”