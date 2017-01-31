Shrieves breaks record in long jump

After a long furlough from his last competition in May, Wesley Shrieves had an outstanding performance on Jan. 13 in CNU’s Indoor Track and Field meet.

His Junior season started out with a bang as he set a personal record in each of his main three events.

He broke a Capital Athletic Conference record in his favorite event, the long jump, as well as coming in second in the 60 meter dash and tying with the best height in the high jump.

He summed it up perfectly himself when he said that it was just a great day all around.

When asked whether he cared as much about breaking records as the history books do, he smoothly responded, “If the records come, they come. It’s more about doing my personal best.”

He talked about his experience at Broadwater Academy and how key the technical details are that he has learned from CNU’s great coaching staff.

A two-sport athlete at Broadwater, Shrieves played four years of football as well. Shrieves also played football his freshman year at CNU before deciding to devote majority of his time to track.

He is a Computer Science major from Painter, Virginia, a small town on the Eastern Shore.

He mentioned how Computer Science, like track and field, shares the need to be able to drill an exercise “over and over and over” until you get it right.

He expressed his love of fishing in his free time at home, especially Bass, Kobe and Red Drum fish. Much like his love for speed on the track, he also drives a motorcycle when he is at home, an activity that he and his father can share.

As Shrieves reminisced on goals he set for himself as a freshman he mentioned that he wanted to be an All-American, a goal that is within his reach if he continues to fire on all cylinders.

Going forward Shrieves wants to improve his three main events, Long Jump, 60 Meter dash and High Jump, but also in the triple jump.

He wants to work to beat his teammate and friend, Dominique Torres, who currently leads him in the event. Torres held the previous CAC record for Long Jump before Shrieves edged him out—which was something he didn’t realize until after the fact.

Shrieves said his performance “exceeded his expectations” that night. He can’t wait to see what the future holds and what ceilings he can break; a feeling that was mutual after talking with him and feeding off his energy.