Six inducted into HoF

The athletic department honored its newest inductees into the Hall of Fame on Jan. 28. Here are the six new members.

Jessie Atkinson – Softball

Graduating in 2011, Atkinson helped lead her team to a NCAA national runner-up finish. She hit a record 43 home-runs and set records in RBI and bases.

Sam Ciaravino – Soccer

Ciaravino became the third All-American in program histoy, and she set the CNU single season records for goals and assists. She finished ranked second all-time in career points with 86.

Meghan Harkey – Lacrosse

Harkey owns the record for most points scored with 346. Winning 13 games each year, Harkey graduated in 2011 having never lost a conference game.

Kaitlin Quigley – Lacrosse

Quigley, who graduated with Harkey, was one of few athletes in the USA South to be named Player of the Year three times or more. She has played more games than any other CNU lacrosse player and finished behind only Harkey in career points.

Caitlyn Jansen – Volleyball

Jansen ranks in the top-ten all-time in career blocks and is the all-time leader in hitting percentage. She won two NCAA Regional championships, and as a senior, she helped lead the team to the National Quarterfinals in 2010.

Chelsie Schweers – Basketball

Not just one of the greatest players in CNU history but also NCAA history. Schweers hit the most three-pointers in D-III history and second in all divisions.

Graduating in 2011, she finished with 2,869 points, second most in D-III.