Soccer Star Strives Toward Reaching Goals

Member of the Women’s Soccer team, Alex Miller, recounts her life as a soccer player.

Alex Miller is a senior on the Christopher Newport University Women’s Soccer team. She is a forward from Midlothian, Va. Miller has started in games since her freshman year and has always been a reliable and consistent player for the Captains.

In high school, Miller played three years of varsity and was captain for two of those at Clover Hill. She earned first team All-Conference and All-Region as well as a second team All-District selection as a sophomore and junior.

At CNU Miller has earned CAC All-Academic Team honors every year and finished her junior year season with 12 points including five goals and two assists. She has made a lasting impact on the team and has been a very big asset to the Women’s Soccer program.

Miller wasn’t always a soccer player. “I started playing soccer in sixth grade after a career-ending shoulder injury forced me to quit gymnastics. I was given the option to try swim team or soccer and figured I didn’t like chlorine much, so soccer it was,” she says.

As with many sports you are never amazing right when you start playing. There are always some struggles and Miller claims she “was absolutely terrible for the first year or so but eventually made some progress as I got older.” She played for the Richmond Kickers, a travel soccer team, and after a lot of hard work was able to secure a roster spot on the Elite team right in time for her freshman year of high school.

Miller’s favorite part about soccer is the physicality of the sport. “I enjoy playing a contact team sport, but I also enjoy pushing myself physically. I feel as though soccer conditions and strengthens you but also is unique in that your feet are the primary source for playing the sport,” she said. Miller chose CNU for a multitude of reasons.

“At first, I thought I wanted a big Division I school but quickly realized how wrong I was.

After touring smaller campuses and Division II and III schools, I realized it was a much better atmosphere,” she said. –

Academics have always been a priority for Miller and she wanted to be able to balance that with college athletics. She enjoys the small class sizes that allow her to focus on being a student first and an athlete second. Another thing that was important to her was being close to home. Being from Richmond she is able to see her family and they are able to attend games. Then of course came the soccer program at CNU.

“Besides enjoying the girls on the team at the time and believing the coach had goals for the future of the program I was onboard with, I chose CNU because I wanted to remain in love with the sport.

At a Division I school, I wasn’t likely to play much and at other schools I was likely to play a ton. CNU was a perfect medium because I knew I would get chances to continue to play but also would be challenged academically,” Miller said.

Miller has been able to experience more of the sport she loves at CNU and is looking forward to the rest of her senior season. She says that, “while, individually and as a team, we have set difficult goals for ourselves, they are not unattainable and I am incredibly excited to show the nation what this team is capable of.”

Photo by Nicole Ramkey/The Captain’s Log