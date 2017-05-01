Softball sweeps spring break series

Captain’s softball kicked off spring break in Georgia with three wins throughout the course of a four-game weekend series, versus the nationally eighth-ranked Emory University. The team swept up both wins on March 4, and the victories were split between the two teams the following day. The team left Atlanta with three out of four victories and a 10-2 record under their belts. Captain’s softball is now ranked number thirteen in the nation. Before the one loss against Emory, the Captains held an impressive nine game winning streak.

During the final game of the series, freshman Aubrey Bates was the starting pitcher, only permitting one run and three hits to occur in seven frames, as well as a single run in the fifth inning.

Both of CNU’s runs of the game occurred in the first and third innings, each of them hit in through a single and a sacrifice fly into the outfield by senior Jenna Sprinkle.

This game was a display of what head coach Keith Parr considers as some of the team’s many strengths. “We have a ton of balance and strong, combined work effort on the team, including skilled pitching, hitting force, and a strong defense.” The weekend ended with Emory University’s record becoming 10-6.

For upcoming games, Parr described how they planned on staying focused and driven through the rest of the season, especially against big rivals such as Virginia Wesleyan College. “We’re focusing on consistent play, a strong mental attitude, and doing the best each time the team steps on the field. As we go along, we aim to gain confidence, momentum, and new knowledge from every game.”

The Captains exhibited great confidence as they would go on to split the doubleheader against sixth-ranked Virginia Wesleyan—snapping the Marlins’ 16-game undefeated streak.