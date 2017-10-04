Stop Idolizing Sports

News Editor of The Captain’s Log Brett Clark recaps on recent events in the NFL that led him to stop watching.

My entire life I have played sports. It is such a large part of my identity that sometimes I laugh at the fact that I hardly ever went to a store to buy actual clothes because I would just get new shorts, shirts and sweatshirts every time a spirit pack came around each season.

To think about my life without sports is to imagine another person’s life entirely. Brett Clark is not Brett Clark without sports. That being said, stop watching sports.

I don’t really mean this literally, but I think our young country is becoming—- is quite the circus. That is what the NFL is. That is what the MLB and NHL and NBA are. They are circuses.

Americans are so in love with these circuses that we are actually planning our life around going to the circus and watching the jesters and clowns dance on the stage.

We are so enraptured by the spectacle of the circus that we are taking life advice from the jesters and clowns.

We are taking life advice from the jesters who only went to college for two semesters.

We are taking moral advice from clowns who repeatedly beat, rape, and stab people with less consequence and more probability than the actual patrons of the circus.

We are taking political advice from jesters who have millions of dollars and still end up broke by time they’re 50.

This pill took me a long time to swallow. However, I appreciate the argument summed up by George S. Patton: “When you were kids, you all admired the champion marble shooter, the fastest runner, the big-league ball players and the toughest boxers. Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser.” I, too, love a champion.

But the actions of many professional athletes do not match the actions of a champion. They emulate the behavior of a victim- of a loser.

I will not sit here and empathize with the plight of the millionaire athlete.

If he thinks he has a responsibility to the oppressed people out there then they should do something more than take a knee just like a loser would.

The issue is more than that, too. Even if they were acting like winners, people need to realize how pathetic it is to go an entire week, as most people do, not doing anything remotely athletic. Then, to just spend an entire day, or even an entire weekend, watching other people be athletic and exercise? It is really sad when you think about it.

Stop watching really awful humans be athletic and go out and make yourself a better person.

Go lift weights and improve your body. Go start a physical journey to making a better, more athletic, stronger you.

Then when you get home, don’t turn on ESPN. Pick up a book and start a metaphysical journey.

Improve your mind, your spirit, and strengthen your relationship with your God.

You can start that journey by ending your relationship with random people playing sports on the television.

Stop idolizing the circus and go build the world.