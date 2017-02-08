Three players snubbed from NBA All-Star game

Every year there are 24 slots open for the NBA All-Star game and the league’s most elite players compete day in and night out to land one of these prestigious spots.

However, there is one problem. There are much more than 24 players in the NBA who are worthy enough to be named an All-Star. This problem emerges every year, leaving room for deserving individuals to be “snubbed.”

The All-Star roster has been filled with this year’s announcement on Jan. 26 of the All-Star reserves. And per usual, there were plenty notable figures that did not make this season’s cut for the NBA All-Star game, Feb. 19 in New Orleans.

Of the many snubs, here are three deserving candidates that were left off of this year’s roster:

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves Center

I mean, really? How could we leave this guy out? Towns should see many All-Star games to come in his future, but why not starting with now? KAT is arguably the hottest player on this list at the moment. In January alone, Towns is averaging 24.7 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game, while shooting 54.9 percent from the floor. Towns is currently out-scoring and out-rebounding Marc Gasol, who was named to the team, averaging 22.7 points and 11.9 rebounds this season, compared to Gasol’s 20.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. I see a problem here and mistakes were made.

Damian Lillard, Portland Trailblazers Guard

For the third year in a row now, Damian Lillard has found himself left off the NBA All-Star roster. Although Lillard made the team in 2015 as an injury reserve, I am sure he is tired of being the forgotten man. Not often do you see a man average 26 points per game — which ranks tied for seventh with All-Star starter Kevin Durant – and not make the All-Star team. Lillard is the only player that ranks top ten in points per game this season that will not be playing on this year’s All-Star squad. That is absolutely astonishing. Snub? I think so.

Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks Forward

It almost seems as an abnormality not to see Carmelo playing during All-Star break. Anthony is a 9x All-Star and had made the team every year since 2010 until now.

Averaging 22.7 points, 3.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds, this year would have marked Anthony’s 10th All-Star appearance over the course of his 15-year career. However, this proved not to be the case. Unfortunately, this has been a truly testing year for Melo. He has faced swirling trade rumors, has had to give up some of his touches to the up and coming Kristaps Porzingis – another possible snub – and deal with the inconsistent play of an under-achieving Knicks team. Despite all of this, he has still produced fairly well.