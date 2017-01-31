Track & field making history one race at a time

The Captains track and field team had a truly historic weekend at the Darius Dixon Memorial Invite hosted by Liberty University.

The men’s 4×800 meter relay team consisting of freshman Cav McGaw, juniors Jeff Dover and Cullen Monahan and senior Zach Campbell demolished the old school record by 14 seconds.

Head distance coach Matthew Barreau noted, “We are excited for what our top level is. We haven’t touched it yet, but this performance was a great step.”

Individually, McGaw led off the relay, setting the pace with a 1:56 first leg. He handed the baton to Monahan who came through in 1:57. Campbell was up next and ran the fastest of the four legs, splitting 1:55.0.

Both Campbell and Monahan were members of the All-American relay from one year ago.

Closing out the relay for the Captains was Dover who crossed the line in 1:55.3, just 0.18 seconds behind Division I Hampton University.

Dover currently is ranked 7th in the nation for the mile and McGaw ranks 15th in the 800.

The freshman harrier McGaw has been on quite the tear during his first year campaign.

McGaw posted the fastest freshman time for CNU in the 8k during the cross-country season running 26:02 and recorded All-Conference honors.

McGaw mentioned after the historic relay, “I’m just humble and hungry and excited about the present and the future.”

The sprint and jump group for CNU also provided some astounding and national caliber marks.

Junior Ryan Scott came in 6th overall for the 60 meter hurdles and 8th in the 200 meters.

Triple jump All-American Domonique Torres made his return from injury, jumping 14.26 meters, which placed him 4th overall for the meet. Sophomore Jessica Brownell had a great performance in the pole vault, clearing 3.05 meters and placing 13th.

The Captains have their eye now on Feb. 4, where the majority of the squad will be competing at home for The Vince Brown Invitational, and some will be traveling to North Carolina to compete at JDL’s Fast Track for the Camel City Invitational.

JJ Lapointe is a member of the track and field team.