Women’s Field Hockey Roundup

As CNU women’s field hockey team came up short against rivals Mary Washington in the semi-finals this past season, they have been preparing from the time season ended to come back stronger than ever.

Six members of this year’s team earned All-Capital Athletic Conference honors. Rachel Allshouse, Bailey Lien and Alexa Weaver clinched first-team honors for their efforts in the 2016 campaign. While Lien earned first-team accolades for the third time in her career at Christopher Newport University, Allshouse and Weaver earned the honor for the first time.

Along with the first-team members of the squad, Rachel Cooke, Sarah Miller and Brittan Muir earned second-team honors. These six members tied Salisbury for the most accolades nominated for a team in 2016.

With graduating Lien from the team they will be in need of someone to step up as she is the most decorated goalkeeper in the program’s history. She finished the year ranked among the top-10 nationally in both save percentage and goals-per-game. Lien led the lady captains to nine shutouts throughout the entire season, including five in the final month of the season.

Luckily the Captains will be returning four of the six accolade nominees including Weaver, Allshouse, Cooke and Muir. On the offensive end, Allshouse had a breakout sophomore campaign. The second-year standout closed the season with 14 goals which equaled the eighth highest single-season total in program history. She also ranked fourth in the conference with 32 points and added four game-winning goals.