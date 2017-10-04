Women’s Golf Team Starts Program Strong

Christopher Newport University athletics finally adds a women’s golf team to the Captains family.

It’s not everyday that CNU gets a new sports team. This semester saw the new addition of a women’s golf team, with head coach Jamie Coleman.

With one home tournament victory and another second place score, the team sets its sights on future competitions this semester.

According to Coleman, who is currently in his tenth year coaching men’s golf at CNU, the creation of a women’s team was a work in progress for about four years.

“Finding and starting from scratch is the biggest challenge,” Coleman said. “It’s hard to get that many who actually want to play and who play well.”

A notable factor in the team’s creation was demonstrated interest. Some of these challenges stemmed from the structure of golf teams in Virginia high schools, which only offer competitive co-ed teams.

However, Coleman expressed positive sentiments about a growing enthusiasm for women’s golf.

“The women’s side of golf is growing across the country,” Coleman said.

“I think it’s just gotten to the point now where there are a lot of ladies out there that want to play in college.”

Freshmen and women’s golf player Harper Lurie was introduced to women’s golf at CNU during her junior year of high school, where she had been playing competitively since freshmen year.

Upon meeting coach Coleman, Lurie was further introduced to the style of CNU athletics.

“He was really different from all the other coaches I talked to,” Lurie said. “He was all about a positive mental game and really working on our golf game.”

Coleman partially attributes their early success to the team’s competitive nature and desire to win.

“The one particular thing that stood out is that they have a desire to win,” Coleman said. “That’s what CNU does.”

According to Coleman, the competitive spirit is one that is shared in both men’s and women’s teams.

“It’s a little different than the guys but not much,” Coleman said. “They’re competitive and they want to play well and they have a good time so it’s been a good start.”

Despite only two competitions thus far, Lurie appreciates the time spent together during their daily practices and extended traveling trips.

The first tournament “was a just really fun team bonding experience,” Lurie said. “It’s fun to win but also just to play well together.”

Throughout subsequent tournaments, Coleman observed the team’s cohesion as well.

The team met at an open house last summer and stayed in contact, but shared their first competitions at the start of the fall semester.

“As a group they’ve grown together,” Coleman said. “What we’re hoping is that with each tournament that goes by, they can apply those things more and more to their normal routine.”

Growth is undoubtedly a common theme of the women’s golf team, whose history is just beginning.

Already embarking on the quest for new recruits, the team has it’s sights set on the future.

“Its cool to be a member of the first team, but also seeing how we can grow,” Lurie said.