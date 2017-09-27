Women’s Soccer Climbs to 8th in DIII

Lady Captains travelled up to York College of Pennsylvania to clinch their sixth straight win in a row.

Saturday afternoon’s Capital Athletic Conference included a Christopher Newport Women’s Soccer victory of 1-0 against York College of Pennsylvania Spartans.

Ranked eighth in the nation, the team’s overall record of 8-0-1 was boosted by their recent winning performance.

Captain’s rookie Riley Cook scored their lead early in the second half. Saturday’s game was her third time to score a game winning goal.

Cook’s eight goals this season ties her for fifth in record goals as a rookie.

CNU senior goalkeeper Carly Maglio completed her shutout against York’s Georgia Gillcrist, whose attempt on the goal came in the 26th minute.

Only the third player in CNU history to complete twenty career shutouts since her start in 2014, Maglio’s performance so far has been record-setting.

The opposite side of the field brought strong defense, as York goalkeeper Jess Wieber saved nine goals throughout the course of the game.

During the first half, CNU attempted six shots, all of which were blocked by Wieber. With only a few minutes left of the game, junior Gabby Gillis’s a ttempt at goal was blocked by Wieber, keeping them from improving their lead.

The Spartan’s initial offense, however, began with one attempt on goal for ninety minutes by Georgia Gillcrist. This weekend, the Spartan record fell to 1-5-1, 0-1-0.

Hoping for an equally strong performance in their upcoming home game, the team will compete against Wesley College next Saturday at 2:00pm.

Photos by Charles Tyson and Emma Dixon in order of appearance.