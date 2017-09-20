Women’s Soccer continues undefeated streak

CNU came out on top in match against Emory University in battle down in Atlanta, Ga.

Christopher Newport Women’s Soccer team made the long trek down to Atlanta, Ga. to face Emory on Friday the 15.

The Captains are nationally ranked for the first time this season as 13th in the nation.

The game started out with both teams playing evenly until the last four minutes when the Captains were awarded a corner kick that was shot towards the goal, but was slammed down by the Emory defense.

The ball sailed down the middle of the field but CNU senior defender, Danielle Pratt, was there to take a shot that surprised the Emory goalie and soared into the top shelf of the goal to put the Captains ahead.

At halftime, the Captains were up by one, but Emory had an advantage in shots taken with 7-6.

The score was 1-0 with Christopher Newport University in the lead, but Emory came back in the 60th minute to tie up the score.

Emory stepped it up late in the game taking some difficult and tough shots to save, but CNU goalie, Carly Maglio wasn’t letting anything in the net.

Regulation time ended with the score still tied at 1-1 and the two teams entered an overtime period.

Overtime again was played very evenly between both teams until the final two minutes where CNU midfielder Hailey Shaw intercepted a pass by the Emory goalie and sent the ball to Carson Pokorny who took the game-winning shot to make it a Captain’s victory 2-1.

The Captains will be playing another game this Sunday Sept. 24 in Atlanta against Berry College.