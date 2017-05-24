Women’s soccer gears up for another successful year

The Christopher Newport women’s soccer team finished a very successful season in the fall as they went into the post season. Though they had a successful season, they planned on going further and have been working very hard since the season’s end. They also have been working towards their next season and upping their success rates in the upcoming 2017 fall season.

A key returning player is sophomore Carson Pokorny. She had an extremely standout season as a freshman playing as starter and a key contributor to the team’s success. She will be returning and working even harder for the team. Having one year of collegiate athletic experience under her belt will help her lead The Captains to a another successful season.

The team has two goal keepers returning, one who will be a sophomore and the other a rising senior. Both now have a lot of experience and will help lead The Captains from the net through a successful season and hopefully into a very successful post season.

The Captains have a very talented incoming freshman class. The recruiting has been getting better and better which is what helps the team recruit a talented set up players every year. These new recruits help when they compete in the Capital Athletic Conference.

With a talented incoming freshman class, experienced and talented returners and an amazing coaching staff, The Captains are in a good place for the upcoming season. Be sure to head out to a game and support the CNU women’s soccer team as they enter a tough yet exciting 2017 fall season.