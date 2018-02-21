A Lyrical Approach to Figure Skating

Usually discussed in a sports context, the figure skating portion of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics are making news in the art world as they skate to lyrical music.

If you’ve been watching the Olympics in Pyeongchang, you might have noticed there’s been a lot of ‘firsts.’ Mirai Nagasu is the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel in the Olympics, Nathan Chen pushed through his harsh setbacks to break his own World Record with six quads, and Yuzuru Hanyu is the first in 66 years to defend his Olympic men’s singles title.

But there’s another ‘first’ that some casual viewers might not have noticed—it’s the first Olympics where skaters are allowed to perform to music with lyrics.

While ice dancers were allowed to skate to lyrics since the late 1990’s, the International Skating Union (ISU) restricted competitors in ladies’ singles, men’s singles, and pair skating from using lyrical music in their performances until after the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

One reason for this restriction is found in the traditions of skating music: competitive figure skating originally had no music at all, and then initial attempts to add musicality consisted of an orchestra sitting on the ice, playing tunes for each skater. Eventually they shifted to recorded classical music, which has been the mainstay until the last three years.

During the 2018 Olympics, there have been several interesting performances that took advantage of this new freedom.

French pair skaters Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres sliced the ice to heavy metal band Disturbed in their cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence.” American skater Vincent Zhou skated to a cover of “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol and German skater Paul Fentz skated to music from “Game of Thrones.” For some ingenuity, Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva used a woman’s spoken voice in the middle of her short program.

American figure skater Adam Rippon used “Let Me Think About It” by Ida Corr vs Fedde Le Grand for his short program.

“I like to skate to music that nobody else has skated to,” said Adam Rippon to Variety reporter Nisha Gopalan in a short interview before the Olympics. “It kind of gets everybody’s attention. You want your music to be competitive, to have a specific rhythm that goes with elements of what you’re doing.”

There are multiple reasons why the ISU decided to lighten up on the lyrics restriction for competitions, including the comparison issue, repetitiveness of repertoire and possibly to bring more viewership to attend to the flagging popularity of the sport in the past fifteen years.

One notable example would be the American skater Jimmy Ma, who performed his short program to a medley of Slim Shady era songs by Eminem at the 2017 U.S. National Championship. At this year’s championship, his short program began trending when viewers saw that his routine was set to “Turn Down For What” by DJ Snake and Lil’ Jon, garnering over 680,000 views across several YouTube channels and social media outlets. But while it was good publicity, the song only rose by 30 percent more individual streams on the first day Ma’s routine was trending.

While more old-school coaches, judges and fans prefer the days of classical, it can’t be denied that using music to draw attention to a program is an effective tactic that’s been employed successfully as recently as the Pyeongchang Olympics. Whether the ISU’s rule change four years ago manages to bring in major viewership is yet to be seen. However, it’s important to note that this change allows the previously mentioned skaters and more to express the stories they want to show in their routines more directly. They do this in a manner that they may feel is more creative and in line with their own artistic visions. Doing so, they skate the division between the arts world and sports world.