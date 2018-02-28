An Army of Stone Men

The ‘Terracotta Army’ exhibit currently at the VMFA is the perfect spring break activity, as it bridges the gap between the past and present in a solid way.

With spring break rapidly approaching and with travel on everyone’s mind, there may be an exhibit closer to home that will take you on an unforgettable journey back in time.

The Virginia Museum of the Fine Arts (VMFA) nestled right in the heart of the museum district of Richmond, Va. is home to many famous works of art. Free and open to the public, the museum holds pieces from artists such as Rousseau, Sargent and Hopper — their permanent collection holding more than enough big names to justify the drive there. And with Richmond only a little over an hour drive away from Christopher Newport, spring break provides the perfect opportunity for a day trip.

But if this has been the case in years past it is more so the case this semester as the VMFA will be soon closing one of their most ambitious exhibitions yet — “Terracotta Army: Legacy of the First Emperor of China.”

Hidden underneath the usual halls of the museum, the exhibit asks you to follow the twists of the creation of a unified China, and one man’s search for untold immortality.

Requiring a ticket to get in, unlike the rest of the museum, the exhibit is guarded and blocked off, already separated from the rest of the museum by a long staircase down to the lowest level where the exhibition takes place.

Once entering the exhibit, it asks you to follow, in a labyrinthine way, the history of the creation of a unified China, as it twists and turns, centuries after its occurrence, right before your eyes.

Starting off with a collection of many of the smaller archeological pieces that consisted in what has largely been described as one of the greatest archeological finds of the 20th century, the unique care and detail, as well as the expansive number of items, provide a clear glance into what life in a society seemingly so different from ours today was like.

From coins and vases to pieces of art that decorated its culture, the exhibit moves towards more personal moments of the culture. This provides the visitor with a richer understanding of the people that experienced first-hand this volatile time in history, before the exhibit closes itself off into a smaller hallway.

The hallway which displays the architecture of the time prepares the visitor as they enter the final room, mirroring the discovery of the archaeologists of the time.

Opening out of the labyrinth, the largest pull of exhibit reveals itself— the army of terracotta warriors. A clay army created by the first emperor of China to protect him in the afterlife, the sheer expanse of the army when first discovered led to the notoriety of find. This paired with what historians know of the time period, paints a disconcerting look into the past. A man wrought with power, afraid of death, dedicates hours and hours to this army, never to be seen, to protect him in the afterlife.

Being able to see in detail, the fruits of that unbelievable amount of labor that went into the creation of this ‘army,’ for so long hidden away is something that is truly indescribable. Overtaken with awe, this piece forces you into a dual state of fear and horror at the state of human condition under this dynasty, but also in wonder at the things it can create.

We are lucky to have pieces such as this one being displayed so close to campus. Given the wide range of pieces shown, with over 40 new pieces never before shown in the United States, the collection from 14 different museums and institutes across Shaanxi Province, China, the exhibit provides a practical, rich and deep understanding of a culture far from our own.

Whisking away its visitors into the past through its labyrinthine structure, this exhibit is one that should be experienced before it marches away on March 11.

Photo by Morgan Barclay