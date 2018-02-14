Berlin Brings the Sound

The internationally renowned Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet performed five diverse pieces this Thursday in the Peebles Theatre for Newport News residents and Christopher Newport students.

The sound of a fifty-person orchestra is unmistakable, but the harmony produced by a four-person ensemble is unique.

Four musicians came together Thursday night, filling Peebles Theatre with the harmony of a violin, viola, piano and cello. As an ensemble of the internationally-known Berlin Philharmonic orchestra, the Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet performed an incredibly impressive program of five diverse pieces to an eager audience.

Existing since 1985, the quartet is comprised of violist Matthew Hunter, cellist Knut Weber, pianist Markus Groh and violinist Andreas Buschatz. Beginning with a traditional Mozart Piano Quartet, the ensemble played for around thirty minutes before receiving a wide round of applause. They continued with two other quartets, an intermission and a final two pieces.

From the beginning, the small size of the ensemble allowed each musician to communicate with each other through eye contact and gestures. The coordination between the string musicians allowed them to stay perfectly synchronized and adjust their technique accordingly.

While all five pieces were quartets, they ranged from the traditional classical genre to modern American instrumentals. Transitioning from the Mozart and Mahler pieces, the quartet introduced the audience to Soviet and German composer Alfred Schnittke, in his “Piano Quartet, Mahler Fragment.”

The high-energy staccato, combined with vibrant highs and lows was enough to wake up any drowsy audience members.

Not only is the quartet known for outstanding performances of well-known works of all genres, but they are also credited with discovering and popularizing previously undiscovered masterpieces.

Their world premiere of American composer Danny Elfman’s piece represented the introduction of newer, more modern style that may not be part of a traditional program.

Elfman mainly specializes in film and television scoring and his music falls under the Rock genre.

Although there were many notable moments throughout the entire performance, I was consistently impressed that only four musicians could produce such a full and dynamic sound. Neither of their pieces were familiar to me prior to the performance; however, the entire show kept me continuously focused and interested.

Their final piece, “Schumann Quartet, Opus 47 in E Flat,” brought a wide applause that prompted the quartet to return to the stage for another movement.

The performance of the Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet had something for everyone—with distinct styles of each piece and a wide range of genres for any type of music enthusiast.

Photo by Kristen Ziccarelli/ The Captain’s Log