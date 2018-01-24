Bleeding Butterflies

Scott Ludwig’s collection on display in The Falk Gallery continues the longstanding tradition of Dutch art’s wrestling with mortality.

Butterflies bleed onto the black nothingness of skull in a mixed media print— this is the image that greets you when you enter the Falk Gallery. Currently exhibiting Scott Ludwig’s mixed media printmaking, a collection entitled “Martyrs n’ Mayhem,” the gallery is filled with the combined imagery of death and life.

A continuation of the long standing tradition within Dutch art to represent morality in “Memento mori” and “vanitas,” Scott Ludwig’s work attempts to explain humanity’s relationship to death.

This work is partly inspired by his residency in Amsterdam, where he studied the greats of Dutch art in Amsterdam’s Grafisch Atelier Lab and at Bevo Glaskunst Atelier. There, he specifically connected to the pervading ideas of Memento mori within Dutch art, as he was personally dealing with the death of his own mother and father.

More than just an exploration of mortality in the terms of life and death, however, this work also examines the pervasiveness of this idea throughout time. Mixing antique prints, with personal photographs and digital prints, this work utilizes a convergence of form that seems to mix time itself.

Humanity, it would seem, has always tried to understand our relationship with mortality. A universal connector throughout time, it brings seemingly unconnected ideas together. As different as “Martyrs n’ Mayhem” may seem, as different as digital and analog pieces may seem, they are all connected in this binary of life and death.

This is seen in great detail in the piece “Martyr’s Reliquary (Interred).” The polymer relief print fuses ink, glass and beach sand, to display the antique print of a martyr being stabbed to death. Not only does this piece highlight the theme of mortality through its subject matter of a man being stabbed, but it also highlights the pervasive nature of that subject. Blown threw the sand, this antique image reminds us that these thoughts have been around throughout time.

No greater subject for a mixed media form such as this one, Ludwig’s work leaves its viewers with the same longstanding questions that have haunted us since the Renaissance in a fresh and inventive way. This collection will be on display in the Falk Gallery until Feb. 23.

This piece was written with the help of The Captian’s Log staff writer Katie Fanin.

Photo by Macy Friend/The Captain’s Log