Breaking the Law With Brett

News Editor Brett Clark compiles the 10 best crime dramas of the past sixty years.

While February is usually the time to curl up and watch romantic comedies, it can also be a time to break the law, or rather, watch other people break the law. Compiled by sophomore Brett Clark, an avid Western watcher, the following list contains all the best crime dramas that have been made in the last sixty years.

1. Lawless

dir. John Hillcoat

Starring Shia and another favorite actor of mine, Tom Hardy, team up for this compelling Prohibition era flick. Nothing makes you want to start an illicit moonshine operation more than some good ol’ boys from Franklin County, Virginia.

2. The Untouchables

dir. Brian De Palma

Speaking of the 18th amendment, Kevin Costner and Sean Connery recruit the talents of a human calculator from the IRS to take down Robert De Niro in this story of the battle between lawmen and Al Capone.

3. Outlaw Josey Wales

dir. Clint Eastwood

Considered one of the best Westerns of time, this Clint Eastwood classic follows a revenge plot set during the American Civil War. Producing some of the best one-liners of any Western, this complex movie provides an interesting viewing experience.

4. No Country for Old Men

dir. Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Containing one of the most compelling performances by an actor I’ve seen, Javier Bardem’s performance is enough to make its place on this list. More than that, however, this movie ups the suspense through its use of a minimalistic score. Containing only a mere 16 minutes of music, lines like “What’s the most you’ve ever lost on a coin toss?” will leave your neck hairs standing up and looking for a place to hide.

5. Death Wish

dir. Michael Winner

Another revenge-based plot, this thriller forces its viewers to question their ideas of right and wrong, with Charles Bronson’s performance as Paul Kersey making that decision all the more difficult.

6. Law Abiding Citizen

dir. F. Gary Gray

Starring Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx, this revenge-based movie adds another spin to the familiar plot. With the lead character having a high IQ, this thriller is an interesting take on the genre.

7. Se7en

dir. David Fincher

This mid-90s “Divine Comedy” based crime thriller features a young Brad Pitt, an age-old Morgan Freeman (whose age is apparently stuck at 63), and, of course, Gwyneth Paltrow who really loses her head as the plot reaches its climax.

8. The Iceman

dir. Ariel Vromen

Focusing on the violent and vicious calculated murderer Richard Kuklinski, known as The Iceman, this thriller steps into the mind of a disturbed killer offering a thrilling watch.

9. End of Watch

dir. David Ayer

Only slightly more deadly than Richard Kuklinski? Mexican Cartels! And that is exactly who Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña take on in this LA cop drama. Shot in a documentary style, this film is the newest release on the list and for good reason.

10. North by Northwest

dir. Alfred Hitchcock

With the final scene taking place on Mount Rushmore, this action packed Hitchcock classic is sure to leave you on the edge of your seat. Following a familiar plot of espionage, mistaken identity, and crime, Hitchcock showcases his place as the master of suspense.