Charting the Arts

Dr. Avi Santo inspires appreciation for the Humanities and the Liberal Arts in his talk on Feb. 12 entitled “Humans Redesigning the World.”

If you ever believed your liberal arts degree was worthless, Dr. Avi Santo will convince you otherwise.

In his talk on Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. in the McMurran lecture hall, titled “Humans Redesigning the World,” Santo discussed modern misconceptions of liberal arts degrees and elaborated on the significance of a humanistic education.

As director of the Institute for Humanities at Old Dominion University, Santo laid out his vision for a world where people readily embrace the more humanist, empathetic and interdisciplinary approach to problem-solving and progress.

Audience member and German professor Dr. Brian McInnis shared his insight into Santo’s ideas.

“What Dr. Santo really showed us was ways to apply our critical acumen to such problems,” McInnis says. “That, and the different thinking models that we can use in order to try and integrate humanities into our view of professional work life in the 21st century.”

Santo expressed the importance of humanities-based skills and their application in the workplace and in life.

The workplace necessitates multiple skill sets, including the ability to envision how a product could impact the lives of others and change the course of their field.

Adding to his argument, Santo quoted Washington Post writer Fareed Zakaria: “America will not dominate the 21st century by making cheaper computer chips but instead by constantly reimagining how computer[s] and other new technologies will interact with human beings.”

Senior Catherine Overberg thought positively of the lecture and topic.

“I was very delighted by the topic and I think he really got it,” Overberg says. “He dispelled the myths that are out there… and how we can pivot those myths to be false.”

Aside from rebutting these attitudes about liberal arts and humanities, Santo explained his personal experience in creating an online interactive storytelling map for the Lambert’s Point neighborhood in Norfolk, Va.

Called “Mapping Lambert’s Point,” this project focuses on the digital humanities in the Hampton Roads area by showing a strong interest in the local community and the strong history of relationships here.

In the words of Santo, talking to people about what their neighborhood means to them creates “thematic pathways in the neighborhood that they will eventually take ownership of.”

It is the common goal for one community to create its own story.

Remarking on Santo’s project, Sociology professor John Finn appreciated the “emphasis on the interdisciplinary and the strengths that can bring to the problem-based approach.”

In fact, “Mapping Lambert’s Point” serves as an example of the humanities approach to problem-solving, and what Santo described as “changing the world by first understanding it.”

Santo explained this principle on a grand scale.

To solve problems, one must first understand their root problems.

Humanities, according to Santo, is the way to apply this problem-solving pathway.

“My hope is that you will think of humanities as a space—rich spaces where you can work with folks in different backgrounds,” says Santo.

Although there may be a prevailing negative attitude towards liberal arts and humanities educations, CNU’s strong emphasis on liberal education might reflect more unique opinions.

“I think here [the liberal arts] are especially valued,” Overberg says. “But there is outside pressure coming in where people start to be self-conscious.”

Finn expressed the necessity of making connections between classroom liberal arts and real-world applications.

“I wouldn’t say we undervalue the liberal arts,” Finn says, adding that there may not be “a good understanding of what the liberal arts and especially what humanities can offer to any real-world [problem] solving.”

Either way, Santo’s presentation served to enlighten students and professors alike on the value of a liberal education and its application in any corner of the business world.