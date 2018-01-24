Comedy, Musicians and Everything in Between

Campus Activities Board debuts new First Fridays initiative, bringing perfomances to campus every first Friday of the month.

The first Friday of every month will now feature a performance CAB event, meaning now, you can add another event to your normal plans every first Friday of the month.

Debuting with musicians Colin Hauser and J. P. Rosenbaum on the steps of CNU Hall, CAB’s First Friday events were a new project for this semester, offering fun entertainment to kickstart the weekend in a coffee house vibe on a Friday night.

According to CAB Headliners Committee Chair, Kathryn Dimaano, she “wanted to have an event every first Friday of the month that would be a constant.”

Featuring performances by comedians or musicians, Dimaano helped design First Friday events to be a “super chill and laid-back coffee house vibe.”

Although the initial First Friday event occurred on the steps of CNU Hall, others will likely occur in Gaines Theatre or the Crow’s Nest.

Dimaano characterized the first performance as a success; “it was a great event” she says, adding that Hauser and Rosenbaum “were great and super fun and they interacted with the crowd.”

A crucial part of First Fridays is that it correlates well with the overall mission of CAB.

“We want to bring events for everyone on campus and for everyone to have fun,” Dimaano says. “Some people don’t like to party and we want to be able to have something on the weekends for them.”

Organizing First Friday is a multistep process, beginning with outreach to certain contacts and agents for potential performances. Once there are several options, the Headliners Committee begins negotiating prices, weighing their options and ultimately choosing the best performer for First Friday.

For Dimaano, her position in CAB has certainly added to her workload, but not necessarily in a negative way.

“It’s a lot more work than I thought it would be,” Dimaano says. “It’s added a lot to my workload but it’s not a stressful workload because I also have the support of my organization and my committee members and my faculty advisor, whose really great and very helpful.”

Grabbing the attention of upperclassmen, First Fridays is an opportunity to revive some of their previous successes.

“We’re bringing back a lot of stuff that everyone enjoys,” Dimaano says.

Excited for the semester’s upcoming events, Dimaano awaits the next First Friday event: the third annual lip sync showdown, which “always goes down really well.” Dimaano also expressed the importance of marketing their events, which is done in a variety of ways.

Notices on Facebook, table tents in the dining hall, tabling in the DSU and flyers are among the ways CAB has advertised their new ideas.

“Since we’re [Headliners Committee] much smaller, my committee makes smaller tree signs that you see all around campus,” Dimaano says. “And a lot of it is spreading information by mouth.”

Upcoming events include the Lip Sync Showdown on Feb. 2 and Comedian Sam Comroe on April 6.

Photo Courtesy of Bianca Rumbaugh / CAB Marketing Team