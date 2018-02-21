Crafting with Chess

The Captain’s Log highlights the works of student athlete and artist Catherine Chess.

When not studying or attending classes, one of Catherine Chess’ favorite hobbies is making a diverse range of artistic crafts. These include “friendship bracelets making, beading, candle making, knitting, sewing, painting, watercoloring, glass cutting, breaking apart pallets, picking up furniture off the side of the road and refurbishing it, to now cutting out designs in wood and blow torching.”

Chess discussed how she originally became interested in arts, saying that her mother first inspired her to craft.

She also discussed a particular project that made her stand out as an artist.

“The project that really set me apart as a creator was a cheese board that I made for the Women’s Lacrosse silent auction last spring. I took a piece of wood, sanded it, finished it with a wax coat that was food safe, and added handles. This cheese board was not only really pretty, it was created by me, a player on the team, and all the parents were crazy about it. There was a huge bidding war over it, and it ended up being the highest seller that night, selling at $300,” said Chess.

Chess indicated that her projects tend to be very different, owing to her impulse to reinvent rather than rehash what she has already done.

“I am not a huge fan of repeating things,” Chess said. “I like making something unique and then moving on.”

Right now, Chess especially enjoys cutting out different pieces in pallet wood.

So far, she has created a whale, pineapple and various other things while experimenting with her saws.

In addition to three types of saws, Chess utilizes various other tools for crafting, such as her electric sander. The versatility of these tools gives her freedom to work with a variety of shapes and sizes.

“I like making crafts with the current materials I have found, such as all the wood or pieces from my barn-finds,” Chess said. “That’s what I’m working on right now, but if I find a piece of furniture on the side of the road I will pick that up and start working on that.”

Chess expressed her ambition to turn her hobby into a more professional pursuit while keeping classwork and sports commitments on the forefront of her priorities. Between 25 hours of lacrosse weekly and classes, her schedule is frequently full.

“This for now is just a hobby,” Chess said. “But one day I would love to grow it into something a little more professional if I am able to continue collecting pieces and antiques, and possibly creating a business out of it.”

Finally, Chess intends to broaden her horizons by looking into refurbishing discarded objects. She also intends to continue with watercoloring and glass-cutting.

“I will always watercolor, and cut glass occasionally, but the big projects give you such a big sense of accomplishment,” Chess said. “Especially if you can flip a piece that was trash and turn it into a treasure for someone’s home! It’s a very special experience.”

Photo by Ashlyn Sisson /The Captain’s Log