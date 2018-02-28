From a Roar to A Grumble

‘Black Panther’ disappoints in its writing for what should have been a sure-fire hit.

Following the events of “Captain America: Civil War,” T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returns to his home of Wakanda to family, political and global problems. Struggling between being an honorable king while holding the power of being the Black Panther, T’Challa must also defend Wakanda’s throne from the conniving Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), the film’s antagonist.

The film excels in its world-building. Crafting a culture to match the land of Wakanda, the movie often focuses on intimate moments between characters that are not the titular one. T’Challa takes a backseat to the side characters so the audience can see how his actions really affect those around him. The audience sympathizes with not just T’Challa, but also all of the side characters due to this. Most notably, the motivation behind Killmonger’s actions is the most interesting step Marvel has taken in the crafting of its villain.

On top of writing one of their most charismatic villains, Michael B. Jordan plays the role perfectly. In addition, the supporting cast plays their part just as well. Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) is an exceptional spy who just so happens to be the ex-girlfriend of the Black Panther and Okoye (Danai Gurira) is an honorable General in the Dora Milaje, an elite force of female warriors whose duty is to protect king and country. Even Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), who has little screen time compared to the other leading characters, has his character arc that is intertwined with the saving of the country of Wakanda. These characters bring the world of Wakanda to life.

Unfortunately, these actors are giving their utmost to a script that, at times, is not on par with their performance. This especially stands out when characters are walking around the Wakanda marketplace. The film only gives one alleyway to portray the feeling of life in Wakanda. Characters are constantly walking and talking in the same setting, and you never see life past this alley and the throne room. The citizens of Wakanda and their daily life is completely unseen.

Added on to this weak script, the effects of the movie look heavily unpolished and seem outdated, even on the first viewing. Certain locations that the camera hold on for prolonged periods felt like poor green screen effects when they could have filmed in an actual location. The action sequences are mostly shot in extremely dark settings, and it is hard at times to know what is happening because of this choice. In addition, the action is not thrilling. The lack of stakes within the film, shown through the Black Panther’s invulnerability to gunfire, falling from buildings and giant rhinoceros attacks, makes the action scenes a firework show that lingers. There is never a moment where the Black Panther feels like he is in danger because he simply can’t be in danger.

In a similar fashion, the plot lacks the necessary explosiveness for a film of this caliber. The movie meanders for the first 40 minutes, and it is not until Killmonger returns after an extended period that the story kicks in, but not for long. During this brief intermission of interesting character dynamic, the script elects for action sequences rather than pursuing the character drama that is at the heart of the film. There was potential for this movie to be something extremely special if it had delivered on the promise that Killmonger set out to do, but instead the script inserted an elongated sequence of “they fight,” because all Marvel movies need a big spectacular fight scene.

Overall, the acting and the attention to characters may not be enough to fix the problems in writing, effects or plot. That said, Black Panther is still a movie worth watching, and a good addition to Marvel’s expansive universe.