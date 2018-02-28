Honoring their Bodies

Scott Ludwig discusses the meaning behind his controversial work in his visiting artist talk in the Falk Gallery on February 22.

The Falk Gallery gave CNU an experience in experimentation with visiting artist/professor Scott Ludwig’s art series entitled ‘Martyrs n’ Mayhem.’ Along with leading a workshop for CNU art students on the methods of printmaking, Ludwig presented a variety of his own print works to show how he experiments with a traditional wood-and-ink method while also paying homage to those subjects that he feels have been forgotten by time.

Ludwig’s subjects in his ‘Martyrs n’ Mayhem’ series are not the kinds of martyrs that we generally think about when we hear the word. Growing up Catholic, Ludwig explained during his presentation on Feb. 22 that the term ‘martyr’ had a very religious meaning to him in his childhood – however, in his work, the martyrs aren’t exactly religious icons. Instead, he took his inspiration from viewing bodies that had been dedicated to science, giving life to bodies long forgotten despite their contributions to modern science and medicine.

This morbid reminder of death stems from the artistic tradition of ‘veritas,’ which deals with still-life subjects that represent the fleeting of time. This serves as the mode through which Ludwig crafts his various prints, each of which carries its own unique story and, in some cases, unique printmaking method. Ludwig’s experimentation in printmaking stems from his own unique artistic voice, as well as his time spent in Holland with a professional glassmaker.

Ludwig utilizes his experience with Holland’s glassmaking tradition to create some truly remarkable art pieces, such as his work ‘Martyr’s Cremation’, which was created through the use of glass sheets, special silver ink and paper that can withstand up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Ludwig explores other ways in which to blend the mode of printmaking with other facets of art, from the traditional method of wood carving to the use of modern-day technology and digital editing.

Many of his pieces of art are the products of digital manipulation, allowing him to layer and fuse various digital creations with actual photographs, providing a juxtaposition of various art styles.

The images benefit from this kind of inspired experimentation not just by creating what Ludwig called ‘dense meaning,’ or the creation of layers in a work that brings about multiple interpretations and emotions, but also by his ability to take what most might see as morbid and making it beautiful. Those who had dedicated their bodies to science had “no history,” and were often “forgotten by the past,” as Ludwig explained.

By placing them in his artistic medium, by highlighting everything from the cadavers of conjoined fetuses to images in a manual about battlefield injuries, Ludwig memorializes these subjects and celebrates the medical milestones that came out of their contributions in death.

It was ‘uplifting’, a word that Ludwig uses to express how he felt about honoring such people, and the ways in which, through art, he could bring them back to life.

Scott Ludwig is a professor at Appalachian State University in North Carolina. More information about his previous and ongoing projects is available at scottludwigart.com.