It’s Reel Love, Baby

1. The Notebook (2004)

dir. Nick Cassavetes

Let’s be honest, would it be Valentine’s Day without this tear-jerking chick-flick? Offer your partner a tissue while two star-crossed lovers try to overcome differences, distance, and old age. Complete with love letters, disapproving parents, and Ryan Gosling rowing a boat, this film is a sure-fire hit for your romantic evening.

2. Carol (2015)

dir. Todd Haynes

It’s a Christmas movie, a Valentine’s Day movie, an action movie, AND a love story all wrapped up into one Oscar-winning powerhouse of love and excitement. Carol and Therese fight for a forbidden relationship amidst private investigators and social norms, a fight which culminates in a love story that will meet the needs of any couple.

3. The Princess Bride (1987)

dir. Rob Reiner

An oldie but a goodie, Wesley and Buttercup’s dedication to each other prevails as one of the funniest, most romantic adventures ever told. What Valentine’s Day is complete without oaths of devotion and giant, man-eating rodents?

4. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

dir. Bill Condon

Whether it’s the nostalgic animated version or the more recent Emma Watson re-creation, it’s hard to hate this Disney classic. You can laugh, you can cry, and you can sing along, making “Beauty and the Beast” perfect for any Valentine’s Day movie night.

5. Legally Blonde (2001)

dir. Robert Luketic

Maybe you’re spending Valentine’s Day alone. No big deal, just cuddle up with a box of chocolates and enjoy a movie all about a young girl learning that she doesn’t need a relationship in order to be happy, successful, and great at using an exhaustive knowledge of fashion to win court cases. What, like, it’s hard?

6. Bridesmaids (2011)

dir. Paul Feig

Are you and your friends celebrating the holiday one day early? Then “Bridesmaids” is the perfect addition to your Gal-entines Day! A group of women bonding over dresses, relationships, and food poisoning will have you and your friends laughing and cheering.

7. 50 First Dates

dir. Peter Segal

Adam Sandler isn’t the first name that comes to mind when people think about this touching, heart-warming romance. However, in this film Sandler plays a man dedicated to making his girlfriend fall in love with him all over again after a tragic accident impairs her short-term memory. This mix of romance and comedy creates a story that all dates will love.

8. Pride and Prejudice (2005)

dir. Joe Wright

Are you and your beaux literature buffs? Or maybe you both just appreciate a good Kiera Knightly movie? “Pride and Prejudice” combines wit, female empowerment, and touching romance as it follows the story of Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy as they waltz their way through society’s norms.

9. The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

dir. Josh Boone

Some lessons in love can be learned from the tragic story of Gus and Hazel as they try to cope with cancer diagnoses and teenage love all at once. This movie is sure to stir up some feels and make you appreciate the love in your life.

10. Silence of the Lambs (1991)

dir. Jonathan Demme

Although an unusual take for this list it seems more and more couples are starting to watch horror movies on Valentine’s Day. This psychological thriller about a strong female heroine in a world of psychopathic killers was released on Valentine’s Day for a reason: scared cuddling. More than that, its subversion of romantic comedy tropes make it an interesting addition to any Valentine’s Day movie marathon.