Life Advice from Ron Swanson

Nick Offerman shares advice, stories and lessons in a Ron Swanson style in his New York Times bestselling memoir, ‘Paddle your Own Canoe’.

In his New York Times bestselling memoir, “Paddle Your Own Canoe,” Nick Offerman (of “Parks and Recreation” fame) bestows upon readers pearls of wisdom that he gathered throughout his humble life. At first I picked it up because, like most everyone with a television, I was a fan of “Parks and Recreation,” and found the idea of a memoir by Ron Swanson, Nick Offerman’s character on the show, hilarious and absolutely genius.

To my delight, it lived up to my expectations and blew right past them.

The memoir reads almost as if it were narrated by everyone’s favorite outdoorsy character, complete with uncensored opinions on everything from beans to women to carpentry.

Offerman splits up the memoir into sections of his life, with titles such as ‘Eat Red Meat,’ ‘Kabuki Farmboy Takes Chicago’ and ‘Go Outside,’ giving an impression that this memoir is not your typical ‘rise-to-fame’ autobiography.

Offerman leads readers through his boyhood and into his adult life by imparting all the most important lessons he has learned along the way, such as the value of working with your hands, the relationship people should keep with nature, and— just in time for Valentine’s Day—the right way to treat a woman.

The memoir does not come off as preachy. Instead, Offerman offers gentle suggestions (though, sometimes not-so-gentle language is needed to get his point across) about how to live life ‘deliciously,’ as he puts it in typical ‘Ron Swanson’ style.

I thoroughly enjoyed the way that Offerman took his upbringing in a small town and made it relatable to the average person. His opinions always come with the caveat that a person does not need to eat red meat and build a canoe from scratch. Instead, it is the moral behind hard work, dedication, and an appreciation for nature that everyone should strive for. Still, I did come away from this memoir with the sudden desire to build furniture out of oak and hike a mountain pass.

As the subtitle on the cover states, this memoir is simply ‘One Man’s Fundamentals for Delicious Living.’

