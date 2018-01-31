Lost in Transmission

Bob Roth’s ‘OMG The Things I Learned in College’ lets the radio drama turn to white noise in his latest advice novel.

Bob Roth’s latest is a broken see-saw. Never venturing far enough into either genre he hopes to emulate, his work leaves its audience sitting still, albeit very informed.

“OMG The Things I Learned in College” is a novel approach to giving advice. Told through a narrative, the story follows two freshman college radio show hosts as they struggle through their own first year while giving advice to their listeners through their radio show. This take on giving advice is a relatable and enjoyable way to break through what could be seen as a lecture. Adding this human element to the giving of advice makes the advice easier to hear and to come back to.

Or it would if it fully allowed itself to be a narrative.

The novel consistently forgets its own characters. For one chapter, a character is homeless and it is never mentioned again. The opening chapter mentions a character riding a motorcycle into another country, an event that also is never mentioned again, then later he struggles with fixing his car. These inconsistencies in the building of character lead to a cheaper reading experience that makes one want to ignore any mention of characters in the story at all.

More than that, the use of comedic tone within the telling of advice is often confusing. Several times, a lighter tone is used to break up the telling of advice in order to appeal to the narrative structure that is being presented. However, that lighter tone is frequently shut down with dialogue from the other character that reemphasizes the seriousness of the topic they are lecturing the reader on. This leaves the reader confused as to how to enjoy the book. This is especially problematic given the approach they are using. The human elements of the story and the comedy (as opposed to the serious lecturing style) should be emphasized in the work, but frequently it is not.

In a similar vein, the dialogue frequently reads like blog posts. With characters speaking in paragraph long measured responses, any semblance of a natural character to relate to is gone. That being, said the use of dialogue and conversation to explain topics and advice gives many of these issues the well-rounded views they need.

Adding on to that, the work does leave you adequately prepared for the college experience, as difficult as it may be to read from time to time. Filled with important advice about relationships, jobs, participation in campus activities, and classes, there is plenty to take away from Roth’s work. And the advice given is more than just superficial. Roth delves deep into the more sensitive issues that can arise in college. Topics like substance abuse, anxiety and stress, identity theft, homelessness, and sexual abuse, all find a place within the novel.

All advice in the novel is well-researched and well-rounded. More than that, there is a clear focus and care for student success. Dog-earring pages for future reference, this work is helpful and a useful manual for the college experience. Personally, I know the section on automobile repair has already helped me since reading the novel.

All in all, Roth is definitely well-versed in college life and that shows through his careful consideration of the very real problems that are common among those in college. That being said, his lack of follow through on the novelization of this work leaves something to be desired within the reader.

Neither a collection of advice or a novel, this see-saw stays still.