Oscars Picks and Predictions

The 90th Academy Awards are right around the corner, and Editor Morgan Barclay has you covered on the ins-and-outs of all the nominees.

With February right around the corner, it seems all of the best-of lists have been solidified, the biggest of which would arguably be the Oscars nominations. Although award shows are no definitive markers of success, the collection of nominees this year is particularly strong. In order to make sense of these strong candidates, I’ve collected a list of my picks and my predictions for each category.

1. Original Screenplay:

“The Big Sick,” Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Martin McDonagh

PREDICTION The Shape of Water

Inventive and original, Del Toro and Taylor create the creature feature to end all creature features. A long time creator having already been awarded, its a safe bet to assume that trend will continue, especially in this category where the movie truly shines.

PICK The Big Sick

While it is an almost certainty that this movie will not win, given its genre of romantic comedy, its specific use of and reversal of romantic tropes creates a romance that effortlessly fits itself into the modern world, becoming an instant classic in my eyes.

2. Best Picture

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

PREDICTION “Lady Bird”

Crafting a cinematic argument about the importance of attention in relationships, any film lover will gravitate towards this story. Beautifully made, this movie tells a story that can only be told on film. More than that, the film’s female focus fits into the climate surrounding the awards in a way that is sure to be rewarded.

PICK “Lady Bird”

Although every film on this list deserves their rightful respect, “Lady Bird” does double duty in creating a film of great artistic merit, while being a complete joy to watch.

3. Lead Actor:

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

PREDICTION Timothee Chalamet

Exploring sexuality with profound honesty, Chalamet creates a character that is real and magnetic. More than that, given the focus of the film on this exploration of sexuality in a historical context, Chalamet is sure to win in this category.

PICK Daniel Kaluuya

Possesing the seeming ability to declare centuries of nuance and racial tension in a singular glance, all while maintaining an excellent comedic timing, Kaluuya’s performance is one that is honest, and captivating. That being said, although it was my favorite performance of the year, given the film’s genre of horror, I don’t see it winning over the others in the list.

4. Lead Actress:

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

PREDICTION Frances McDormand

With a measured and engnamitic performance, McDormand’s role as a grieving mother who will take no more has already gotten her a SAG and a Golden Globe, making her a safe bet for continuing the trend at this years Oscars, and for good reason.

PICK Margot Robbie

An example of the level of great films produced this year, “I, Tonya,” would be at the top any other year. That said, a best actress award for Robbie is the best reward. Portraying a delicate case with a level of empathy that left me crying, she deserves recognition for her work.