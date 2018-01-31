Striking the Right Chords

Saturday’s Harp Festival celebrates, teaches and inspires appreciation for the unique instrument.

The harp’s graceful elegance came alive on Saturday, January 27th, in the Ferguson Center as Christopher Newport University’s second annual Harp Festival brought students and community members together.

Featuring many variations of the unique string instrument, community, students, and faculty alike were able to celebrate their talent, and learn some skills along the way.

Events included Celtic and Venezuelan workshops, along with a masterclass and a concert. Harpers and harpists with all years and months of experience awaited the individual events, including harp student and High School senior, Julia Swanner.

“I’m definitely excited about the Venezuelan workshop,” Swanner said. “That’s something you don’t get to see very often.”

A more traditional event included the Celtic workshop, lead by Celtic harper Sue Richards. With forty years of experience, she led a group of Norfolk students in an Irish tune called “Cooley’s Slide.”

Besides introducing a new tune, Richard’s workshop taught the various techniques of Celtic harpers.

“We did a bunch of exercises aimed at getting the right rhythm and weight of Irish music,” Richards says.

Of the fifty attendees, CNU Freshman Danielle Caldwell performed Tchaikovsky’s Waltz of the Flowers for the Masterclass event.

Caldwell is the sole CNU student majoring in harp, drawing from five years of experience and performance at venues such as Carnegie Hall, the White House and the Kennedy Center.

During her time in college, she hopes to gain “more experience at teaching,” along with more refined orchestra and solo techniques.

Aside from teaching technique and theory, the CNU Music Department aimed to celebrate and foster interest in music through the festival.

“We just hope to inspire love and appreciation for music as a whole,” CNU Harp Professor Anastasia Pike says.

This goal, according to Pike, is shared by the department in their wide range of concerts and performances held at the Ferguson facility.

“You can just walk over there and hear these amazing concerts,” Pike says. “You don’t have to go to New York or Berlin, they come to you.”

Attaining a widespread appeal was among the goals for the Harp Festival: “we want to bring people that are not familiar with the harp into a context where they feel comfortable and hopefully inspire some other musical adventures outside of what they may be used to,” Pike says.

An enthusiast for harp herself, Pike appreciates the versatility and uniqueness of the instrument.

“I like the range of capabilities of the harp,” Pike says. “Its very peaceful and soothing but it can also be extremely modern.”

Swanner expressed similar sentiments.

“It’s very calming and very relaxing,” Swanner says.

Although the music can be awe-inspiring, the instrument itself has its setbacks.

“Its huge and heavy,” Pike says, referencing the difficulty in transporting such an instrument. “And I don’t like tuning my harp, because there’s 47 strings and you have to tune every single one.”

Although the anatomy of a harp is unknown to most, woodsmith and businessman Alex Marini is well acquainted with the various designs, upkeep and styles of harp. Since 1995, Marini has designed his own harps and sold them through his business, Marini Made Harps. A variety of his pieces were displayed at the Harp Festival.

Marini’s story began with a desire for his children to learn harp. Unable to buy one, Marini made his own with a set of blueprints.

“I had so much fun making the first one, I just had to make some more,” Marini says.

Son Tony Marini contributes to the business as well.

“It’s been a neat family business,” Tony Marini says. “My dad loves woodworking and is really passionate about it.”

While many play the harp simply to entertain others, Marini explained how they can truly provide comfort and bring beauty into lives of hardship.

“Lots of our customers… play in churches and nursing homes and a lot of them work with a hospice,” Marini says. “We’re very blessed to see that.”

Elaborating on the versatility of the harp, Pike noted that the harp has a place in sacred settings.

“You can play harp at a sacred setting in church, Pike says. “I’ve played for funerals, and Arlington National Cemetery, and it’s very peaceful.”

Inspiring a love for harp, teaching its specific techniques, and admiring the handsmanship that goes into the creation of the instrument, CNU’s Harp Festival had something for every member of the community. The annual event is set to return the Spring Semester of 2019.

Photo by Hannah Lindenblad/The Captain’s Log