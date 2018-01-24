Top 10 Movies of 2017

With monsters, superheros and age-old tales, 2017 brought with it a magical assortment of movies.

With Oscar nominations fresh on the mind, writer Christopher Gabro gives his definitive list of the best films of 2017. An avid filmgoer, this list features many high action movies that are sure to surprise, delight, and challenge their viewers. Whether in theatres or streaming online, these movies are must watches before we get too far into 2018!

1. The Shape of Water

dir. Gulliermo del Toro

The classic story of the “Beauty and the Beast” has been revised by Director Guillermo del Toro for a bloody gorgeous fairy tale combining the body horror of classic Hollywood monster films with the elegant charm of Jacques Demy. The film becomes a ‘60s fantasy that comments on contemporary societal issues.

2. Blade Runner 2049

dir. Denis Villeneuve

Thirty years after the events of the first, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, unearths a secret that has the potential to plunge society into chaos. His discovery leads him to learn more about himself and about former LAPD blade runner, Rick Dickard, who has been missing for 30 years.

3. The Killing of a Sacred Deer

dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

No one does drama quite like the Greeks. Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos delivers a modern twist on the Ancient Greek tragedy of “Agamemnon,” echoing a message which resonates long after the end credits. Though the film has dark overtones, the comedic levity of the situations and the stilted dialogue interrupts with a much-needed laugh within the engulfing drama.

4. War for the Planet of the Apes

dir. Matt Reeves

Though the title boasts of a ‘war,’ the film highlights an internal struggle within Caesar, the leader of the apes. He starts to struggle with dark instincts but wants to continue his moral virtue that he has instilled within his community. These dark instincts lead Caesar on a mission to save himself and his species that will determine the fate of apekind and humankind.

5. A Ghost Story

dir. David Lowery

Following the death of the lead played by Casey Affleck, his soul returns in a classic ghost garb: a blanket with two holes for eyes, traveling through an existential journey that transcends time and space.

6. mother!

dir. Darren Aronofsky

An exploration of the life of a tortured artist and his housewarming wife turns into a nauseating allegory that delivers a polemical message about marital relations as well as the relationship humankind shares with Mother Earth.

7. Phantom Thread

dir. Paul Thomas Anderson

A carefully stitched romance between a renowned dressmaker in 1950’s London and an unsuspecting waitress leads to the tailor’s crafted life facing a halting alteration. This romance weaves the couple’s life to a crescendo that has dramatic consequences on the work of the dressmaker.

8. Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing Missouri

dir. Martin McDonagh

Seven months after the violent attack and murder of Mildred Hayes’ daughter has gone unsolved, she makes a bold decision by painting three signs that lead into town with a controversial message towards the chief of police. This message leads to rising tensions between Mildred, the local police force, and the town that ardently supports their revered chief of police.

9. Logan

dir. James Mangold

After 17 years of playing the one of the most prevalent X-Men, Hugh Jackman returns for one last mutant rumble in a western backdrop. Logan’s reclusiveness can’t last forever, pulling him back into for a final journey that will immortalize his legacy.

10. John Wick 2

dir. Chad Stahelski

Step aside John McClane, John Wick is the greatest action hero that has blazed across the silver screen. The action choreography is shot thrillingly, keeping the audience on the edge of their seat to see what’s going to happen next and the story delivers a noteworthy view of the reluctant action hero.