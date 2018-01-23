Helping Hands

PLP students were given a chance to go on the program’s first international service trip to the Dominican Republic.



The President’s Leadership Program went on their first international service trip to the Dominican Republic this past Winter break. This service learning trip, while being the first of its kind, gave students a chance to practice the skills they had been cultivating inside the classroom.

The trip lasted only seven days but the work that the students did with the Latin American community, especially the children, left an impact on each student who worked with them according to Tara Deck, a junior and double major in Social Work and Spanish.

She says that by going on this service trip and practicing the skills she learned in the classroom, she felt more sure of what she wanted to do after graduation. “This trip was really confirming to me on what I wanted to do after college and my desire to go to Latin America,” she says.

This was Deck’s first time in Latin America and she treasured the time she got to spend practicing her Spanish in real time.

The trip to the Dominican Republic was varied in experience reports both Deck and Rachel Wagner, a junior and major in American Studies.

Deck remarked several times that it was good to get different perspectives on what the various PLP students thought on the trip.

There were only two to three students with high levels of understanding when it came to Spanish says Deck. Wagner was not one of them.

From her perpsective, though, she felt that assimilation came quickly and that her fellow non-Spanish speakers did well on the trip. Wagner says that everyone was really excited to see them, the children they worked with and the other volunteers alike. She says, “I have to come back here,” it was very rewarding, uplifting and sad for them to leave after the seven days of working with the children.

The seven-day trip had a busy schedule according to both Wagner and Deck.

The group spent the majority of their time in Monte Cristi which sits at the northern border of Haiti.

This volunteer group that the PLP students were working with was called Outreach 360.

“We had little idea of what we were going to be doing,” says Wagner, but once they arrived “the organization had very clear and amazing principals.”

Outreach 360 has never directly worked with Christopher Newport University before.

The way CNU got in contact with this group was through Ben Johnson, a fellow in the CNU Office of Student Engagement.

Carri Musick and Maria Fournier both were coordinators for this trip and got the connection from Johnson to get the trip started.

Musick, the coordinator for Experiential Learning within the PLP office says that their main goal with choosing this trip was to pick a service trip that was safe for their students given that this was their first international trip.

She says that Johnson knew that CNU was interested in doing an international trip and put them in contact with Outreach 360.

“We found that there was a lot of interest in doing work beyond Hampton Roads.”

Fournier, the program assistant for PLP, echoed these concerns.

“We wanted to choose a place that we trusted,” she says.

The structure of the trip was quite simple.

They had seven days to work there. The first day was made up of visiting the city and learning about the culture.

Wagner says that this may have been the most scary part of the trip given that she knew hardly any Spanish.

She did, however, say that there were people who spoke English in the areas that she stayed with the other PLP students.

She also said that students from North Carolina State University were there as volunteers at the same time they were.

A lot of team work went into the actual teaching portion of the trip.

There were group lesson plans to be done and that required a lot of group planning.

This was an English immersion program and the volunteers wanted to make sure that the kids who participated got the best instruction they could.

“The kids were very smart and very excited to see us,” says Wagner.

The lesson plans that Wagner and Deck worked on revolved around the basics of English.

These class days were all about teaching the basics: colors, numbers and question words says Deck.

Deck also got the chance to practice more of her Spanish by volunteering with registration.

She says that during this time she spoke a lot of Spanish with the families.

“I think the trip is amazing for anyone, despite your education background,” says Deck.

The kids were split up into two camps: the first is for the children who hadn’t participated before; the second was for the kids who were already a part of Outreach 360.

From there the kids were split by age level and understanding.

Wagner opted to stay with a group of 12-13 aged kids with a beginner level of understanding.

“I hope that PLP does this again,” she says. “I had real applications from the program in this trip that I don’t get at CNU.

