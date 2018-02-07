Signing on the dotted line

The sophomore class took the next step in their academic careers by signing and declaring their majors.

The sophomore class signed for their majors at the annual Signing Day event on campus Tuesday, Feb. 6.

On Feb. 6 the sophomore class gathered in the DSU Ballroom to officially declare their majors and meet their department heads. Brittany Grubb, M. Ed. Coordinator of Academic Success Services — Second Year Programming explains that the main purpose of Signing Day is to give the sophomore class an opportunity to declare their academic intent at CNU.

She says that they’ve had about a year and half, three semester’s worth of classes to explore what it means to be a college student and now they should be able to make that decision.

A total of 1,163 sophomores were invited to attend the event and in past years Grubb reports that there was a 93 percent attendance rate.

The mechanics of the event are pretty simple she says.

The sophomore will fill out an official registrar form where they declare their official major and minor.

Grubb also says that this is a chance for sophomores to fix details in their paperwork like what name the diploma is going to have and any other personal information that may be incorrect.

One fun fact about Signing Day is that students can declare two majors and then decide which one will be their primary and which one will be their secondary on their diploma.

The other monumental task associated with Signing Day happens in the registrar’s office.

The registrar is responsible for processing all of the sophomore’s new majors before the next class registration date. Mary Kanani, an associate of the registrar says that the whole process takes about a week or two.

“It’s really for the students, we want it to go smoothly,” Kanani says.

Without this some of the newly minted majors will be unable to register for classes that are major-only restricted.

Grubb’s first Signing Day was in the Fall of 2015. She had just started in her position as coordinator and had never participated before.

When she was a student at CNU, Signing Day wasn’t part of CNU tradition yet.

“It was interesting to be a part of this tradition,” she says.

When Grubb isn’t meeting with sophomore standing students she’s teaching classes on academic success.

Creating an event like Signing Day starts early Grubb explains.

She says that they’ve already established next year’s date.

Two or so members of the sophomore Class Council are always a part of the planning process according to Grubb.

At this year’s event there was a Signing Day photo booth and a giveaway.

This year’s giveaway was a laptop sticker.

One thing that Grubb says sophomores should be on the lookout for after Signing Day has concluded is the welcome events each department will have for all the newly declared majors.

This will be a time for the department heads to explain what it means to be in the major, let the sophomores know what kind of honor societies or department events they should be aware of and give each sophomore their major advisor.

Up until now each of those students had a core advisor, after they’ve declared their major they will get a new one in their department.

Again, Grubb says that this is just what makes Signing Day so special.

“This is the only time the entire sophomore class gets to be together,” she says.

The feeling of community was mutual at the event.

Rachel Wagner, American Studies Major and department representative at Signing Day says that the American Studies department is a smaller, tight knit community.

“We’re like a family and today we’re gaining more peers, colleagues and friends.” Dr. Michael Lewis, professor of Sociology, says that Signing Day is the formal beginning of a student’s academic career. “It’s nice to be there for that,” says Lewis.

Saying that Signing Day is another step in the academic career is a sentiment echoed by students as well.

Sophomore Kristopher Crickenberger calls this day another step. He wasn’t super excited about signing his name but he does feel like he’s made another step towards his degree.

Photos by Melanie Occhiuzzo and Hannah McClure/The Captain’s Log