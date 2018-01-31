Training Tomorrow’s Officers

CNU’s ROTC program held an afternoon lab program that mimicked military training exercises.

The last thing you’d expect to see on campus is a set of students dressed in military garb running drills.

CNU’s Army ROTC program spent Wednesday, Jan. 24 running drills as part of their lab requirement in the program.

While CNU students are aware of the ROTC program, few get to see what the members of the program do.

This inside look at their lab class showed students what drills looked like, such as cadets throwing themselves on the ground in defensive maneuvers in a military exercise.

Students participating in this program were taking a military science class and the lab portion was their way of putting their knowledge to use in a hands-on manner.

Junior Joel Crofford states that the day starts for an ROTC member at 0550 or 5:50 a.m. with physical therapy (PT), followed by breakfast for the ones who don’t have class at 8 a.m.

Crofford says he enjoys some of the smaller events that ROTC holds, such as ‘bring a friend to PT day’ which he says is “always a good time.”

His classmate sophomore Eric Svendsen explains that there is a military science class they take on Tuesdays and Thursdays as well as the lab on Wednesday.

This exercise is included within the ordinary everyday classes and activities that the cadets take part in.

Many cadets involve themselves in extracurricular activities on top of completing their busy ROTC schedules.

The ROTC program at CNU is a community of people with a desire to fight and protect our country. The cadets in ROTC describe it as a family.

“My favorite thing about ROTC has to be building these memories with these guys and girls, it has only been a semester and a few weeks but we have made some great memories and had a lot of fun.” said freshman Peter Almanza.

Almanza has a passion to continue to improve and grow in the ROTC program.

He talks about some of the skills that the ROTC program teaches here at CNU.

Punctuality, fitness and teamwork are just some of the things needed to succeed in ROTC and Almanza says he is learning them all.

These aren’t the ordinary things you would learn about in college but in the ROTC program this is exactly what they emphasize and stress.

Almanza is enjoying his experience in ROTC and is learning as much as he can. He says one day that he would like to be an officer in the Army.

Svendsen echoes the feeling of family and community. He says that is favorite part of being in ROTC is the sense of camaraderie.

He goes on to say, “Knowing that the guys I’m hanging out with are doing ROTC and always have my back is the best feeling.”

The values of the ROTC program run deep within the families of the cadets here on campus.

Svendsen explains that the military is a bit of a family tradition for him, “My grandpa was in Vietnam and my dad commissioned in the Army out of William and Mary, so I’m following in their footsteps and it’s always been in my heart to serve.”

The ROTC program helps to foster this desire and passion to serve and protect our country as a community here on campus.

The CNU ROTC program is one of two programs, along with West Point, to activate cadets as officers in the year after college.

This helps to set the CNU ROTC program apart from other colleges explains Crofford.

The program gives the CNU ROTC program a leg up on producing officers from the program and gives the passion of these cadets an end goal to reach for.

Crofford goes on to explain that the intensity for seniors in the program is increased to prepare for this leap from cadet to officer.

Crofford says “You have to live up to that name which gives a lot of motivation to be better and to keep improving.”

That mentality is what the program tries to instill in its cadets as they grow within the program.

The CNU ROTC community has a strong presence throughout campus.

The program here continues to do many things around CNU to help the community.

Whether it be fundraising for events, training to become officers or being extra security at football games, the ROTC program is beneficial for everyone at CNU.

The cadets on campus are a small portion of the student population but they fill an important role at CNU and in the world.

These young men and women are just normal students doing what they are passionate about.

They are passionate about protecting our country and serving the community.

The cadets of CNU’s ROTC program showed CNU’s community a little bit of what it is like to be a cadet on Jan. 24, and reminded the campus of all the work they do and will continue to do to keep everyone safe.

Photo by Emma Dixon/The Captain’s Log