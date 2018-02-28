Undergraduate Research Beyond the Classroom

The Writing Center is now participating in undergraduate research, joining the rest of CNU.

Following CNU’s Quality Enhancement Program (QEP), undergraduate research was named the fourth pillar of CNU’s student engagement initiatives.

Following the establishment of the Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities (OURCA), students now have the chance to expand the research that is already happening all around the campus.

The Writing Center

The Alice F. Randall Writing Center has joined this research initiative on campus by engaging in theoretical research, something that Dr. Nicole Emmelhainz, Director of the Writing Center and Professor of English, says is very important.

“It is the ideal situation when you can run a research project and get the students engaged beyond the classroom,” says Emmelhainz.

She has tweaked the Writing Center class, English 339L, so that the course work reflects a more research-heavy lens.

Emmelhainz says that research in writing centers is an important component of writing center work and gives students who take her class a taste of the Writing Center profession.

She reflected on her previous graduate school experience saying that research was emphasized as much as working as a consultant.

Creating the Research

During the Fall 2017 semester, Emmelhainz’s English 339L class split into groups and worked on research projects.

Three of her students, Zach Outzen, Jacob Brown and Jordyn Moder produced a research project analyzing what kinds of marketing strategies would benefit the writing center on campus.

After submitting their work, they were admitted as a panel at the Southeastern Writing Center Association Conference (SWCA).

Emmelhainz took eight of her writing consultants including Outzen, Brown and Moder to the annual SWCA Conference.

After what Emmelhainz describes as a successful panel, Outzen, Brown and Moder felt that they had been given a great opportunity by the university to produce and present this research. The funding for them to visit the conference came from the Travel LENS fund which gave them stipend money for hotel and travel fees.

While Emmelhainz could have covered all of the students, she said that the OURCA helped get these students there.

Defining the Research

The topic of Marketing in the Writing Center came out of a joint conversation about what the Writing Center needed explains Outzen.

“We got a little meta when we talked about the problems, we couldn’t find any problems which meant we didn’t fully understand the center,” he says.

By identifying this weakness they were able to think about CNU’s specific writing center rather than writing centers as a whole.

“We were able to put our own flair on the project,” says Moder.

He goes on to explain that promoting the Writing Center was the problem they were researching and using social media to tackle it was the best way to approach that problem.

Brown had some background in running social media for his fraternity so it seemed like a good way to get the word out.

“In 2018 you have to have social media to make it,” says Brown.

To begin their research project they needed to find out what the public wanted and what they were getting.

The group surveyed the junior and sophomore class pages as well as posting their survey on several fraternity pages.

After collecting all the data the real work began. “[The hardest part was] trying to condense the data into something useful,” says Brown.

He said that while they did see that social media was a must they got some strange answers like a ‘yes’ to a ‘how question.’

The group is planning on doing follow-up research once they’ve implemented their social media plan.

“To me it was the obvious route to use,” says Brown.

He says that social media is the invisible face, that word of mouth is just as important to promotion as anything else.

Once their project was completed they were given the chance to take that research outside of the classroom and to a conference.

“This was a professional conference. This was going a step above being out of our element,” says Outzen.

The group presented first thing in the morning but their topic still drew a small crowd.

Their presentation opened up the floor for several questions afterwards, something that made the presenters excited.

“It felt good to present ideas so important to other people,” says Moder.

He says they got a chance to answer questions and give advice to people who have trouble with promoting writing centers.

Outzen felt that their presentation was beneficial for both the school and themselves.

“This was a good way for both CNU and students to get in that academic conversation,” he says.

Beyond the Classroom

Moving beyond the classroom is an important part of undergraduate research says Emmelhainz.

While undergraduate research isn’t new on campus, there are so many more opportunities for students to engage in it.

Emmelhainz’s tentative plan for next semester is to take a few of her writing consultants and English 339L students to the next conference, the International Writing Center Association (IWCA) Conference.

She wants to have them submit proposals for panels and further the research that the Writing Center is doing.

“We have a larger institutional focus on research and the Writing Center is contributing to that,” she says. ν

Melanie Occhiuzzo is a Writing Consultant and attended the conference.

Photo by Melanie Occhiuzzo/The Captain’s Log