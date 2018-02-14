Wellness Comes to CNU

SAVE is sponsoring another Week of Wellness promoting students’ mental and physical health.

The Week of Wellness is well underway at CNU. This is the second Sexual Assault and Violence Education Committee co-sponsored Week of Wellness reports Matt Kelly, Deputy Title IX Coordinator.

Mental and physical health is the main focus of this week. “In the week of wellness programming our hope is to help educate students all about aspects of wellness to promote a better understanding of themselves,” Kelly says.

“We hope to educat[e] students on different aspects of wellness, as well as promote a health[y] campus environment.”

SAVE is the primary sponsor of this event but they have coordinated with many on- and off-campus groups.

The Office of Student Activities, CAB, Office of Counseling Services, CNUPD and CHECS are all working together with SAVE to make this week’s event successful.

A few of the off-campus organizations represented are The Center for Sexual Assault Survivors, Planned Parenthood, Pariser Dermatology, Virginia ABC Education Programs, Farm Fresh and many more.

Mental Illness is a big focus in this event, especially given that Kelly is a Title IX coordinator and works with students who have been affected by sexual assault.

“Sexual assault and sexual violence affect the whole person,” says Kelly. According to nami.org millions of Americans are affected by mental health conditions every year.

The site goes on to explain that one in five adults in the United States—43.8 million, or 18.5 percent—experience mental illness in a given year.

They say that approximately one in 25 adults in the United States— 9.8 million, or 4 percent—experience a serious mental illness in a given year that subsequently interfered with or limits one or more major life activities. Both of these studies took place in 2015.

Students who participated on Tuesday during the Week of Wellness were able to take advantage of a mental health check-up sponsored by the Office of Counseling Services.

In addition to taking care of their mental states, students were also able to find their zen in an Office of Student Activities sponsored “Glow with the Flow” which was a special night yoga session in the Freeman Center that evening from 8-10 p.m.

The rest of the Week of Wellness has a packed schedule with at least one event every day.

In addition to the Tuesday yoga and mental health check-up, there are daily table events from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the DSU Street focusing on aspects of a student’s life.

On Wednesday, Valentine’s Day coincidentally, students will get the chance to learn what their Love Language is and how they can best communicate with others.

According to 5lovelanguages.com, there are five different ways people choose to express their love: words of affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time and physical touch.

By attending the seminar students will be able to learn about how they can best express their love to people around them.

Thursday plays host to two events: the Wellness Fair and Thursday Night Trivia.

The Wellness Fair is where those off-campus sponsors come into play.

Booths will be set up in the DSU street and students can learn about all of the health resources that exist on- and off- campus.

Thursday night Trivia will be the same as it always is, held in the Crow’s Nest but with a health theme: sexual health.

Students are encouraged to come out and learn more about their sexual health in a laid-back environment.

The final day of the Week of Wellness is all about sleep.

The Office of Counseling Services will be providing information and assessments on sleeping habits.

According to research done by Brown University, at least 11 percent of students reported getting good sleep.

However, 73 percent of those same students from the study were found to have sleep-related problems during the study.

Healthresearchfunding.org says that sleep deprivation impairs people’s ability to function normally throughout the day.

It says that this causes students, in particular, to pay less attention while in class and subsequently have lower GPAs due to impaired ability to concentrate, retain information and learn.

Getting enough sleep is important and the Office of Counseling Services is here to help.

Another thing students can keep in mind is that there are free fitness classes all week in the Freeman Center.

This is to encourage students to maintain their physical health as well as their mental health.

Kelly shares his own perspective on wellness as he prepares to finish the week off.

“I can only speak for myself, but wellness to me speaks to the whole person. Being well can encompass mental health, physical fitness, sexual health and relational health. Each person has a different meaning of what each of these look like to them, but in general it means taking care of you as a person, not just one aspect of you.”

SAVE has two events coming up this semester, one is the annual Celebration Event with Fear2Freedom where CNU’s campus will join together as a community to assemble after care kits for survivors of sexual assault on Tuesday March 20 at 6 p.m. in the DSU Ballroom.

The other is a partnership with the Department of Social Work, Sociology and Anthropology and Student Activities to present a screening of the film Hunting Ground. The film screening will be on Monday March 26 at 7 p.m. in the Gaines Theater.