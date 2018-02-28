Alpha Phi Alpha Hosts BLACK

To honor Black History Month, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated presented a celebration of African-American culture and history through performances showcasing CNU artists and their specific talents.

Founded three years ago by Alpha Phi Alpha brother Derick Lee Stephenson Jr. and the Upsilon Beta chapter, an event called Black on Black Rhyme was performed in the Studio Theater (previously Black Box Theater).

This event was originally known as a slam poetry event, but over time, brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha wanted to do more.

BLACK is an acronym that stands for Beauty, Love, Achievement, Culture and Knowledge, created by brother Success Nchotu, who hosted this year’s event on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7:06 p.m.

“We all wanted to highlight more culture, a range of arts and a broader audience. With a simple title change to BLACK, we felt as though we were making a bold statement,” says brother Edward Benton III.

The event started with brother Qua’dir Bryant singing the Negro National Anthem, followed by brother Richard Nicolas’ speech on the need for patience, forgiveness and love in facing hatred and oppression.

“Saturday evening’s event was a performance arts showcase unlike any other on campus. To close out Black History Month, we dedicated the event towards a celebration of history, culture and the arts,” says Benton.

“We had a range of singers such as Khalia Dixon, Jayne Thomas and Cassidy Dice, just to name a few. The highlights were alumni brother Jon Echols singing his first album single, ‘Miss Melanin,’ which is available on iTunes, and Liesl Mattar, who closed the show with her cover of ‘At Last’ by Etta.”

Cassidy Dyce performed “Jealous” by Labrinth.

“It was amazing that they [Alpha Phi Alpha] allowed African American artists in the CNU community to express their talents,” says Dyce.

Ivan Thompson performed “Japanese Denim” by Daniel Caesar.

“Honestly, I just thoroughly enjoyed being on the same stage with so much other talent. Everyone who performed was amazing and I was honored that I was able to have the chance to showcase my own talent,” says Thompson.

Along with vocal performances were a series of spoken word poems by Jordan Dabney, Marckel Bonds, brother Edward Benton III and the event’s original creator, Derick Stephenson Jr.

“One of the most incredible aspects of the showcase was how seamlessly each performance was tied together throughout thought-provoking poetry, stimulating singing and genuine passion from each performer,” says Benton.

Not only was the event composed of poets and vocal performances, but also featured saxophone player David Guy. “He was magnificent, and brought the entire venue into a state of serenity,” says Benton.

“I think events like this are very important for the black community on campus. It gives us the chance to celebrate each other and truly appreciate how much we have to offer,” says Thompson.

Brothers saw the event as a success, selling out the entire venue, approximately 130 seats.

“This year’s rendition was the most successful yet. It is safe to say that BLACK has made its way into history as the chapter’s staple event of the month,” says Benton.

Over the weeks leading up to the event, the Upsilon Beta chapter spent hours selling tickets in the David Student Union for $5 each.

Two hours before the event, the entire chapter and a handful of alumni brothers gathered in the Studio Theater to set up chairs, decorate tables and arrange the various foods and drinks made available during intermission.

Each brother had specific assignments and duties during the event, such as Joshua Duhe-Harris and Nassir Criss running check-ins and registrations, and Kylan Washington and Dainen Brass escorting guests and performers to their appropriate seating.

“Overall, everyone played their part in promoting, selling, creating, performing and preparing for the event in a spectacular demonstration of strong unity and communication,” says Benton.

“This event wasn’t about the Alphas nor was it solely about the performers. BLACK truly is an inspiring celebration of community that is rarely depicted in television, music or daily conversation. It is a celebration of history, while also serving as a stride toward the future.”

BLACK raised over $700.

Photo courtesy of Nassir Criss