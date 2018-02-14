Alpha Phi Spreads Love and Awareness

Sisters of Alpha Phi held Alpha Phi’s Love Week 2018 Feb. 12-14 to raise awareness for women’s heart health and raise money for their philanthropy, Alpha Phi Foundation.

Monday through Wednesday this week were dedicated to heart health in honor of Valentine’s Day.

On Monday, Feb. 12 sisters of Alpha Phi sold stickers and buttons during tabling hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the DSU breezeway for $1 each.

They called this specific event Keep The Beat, a tagline often used in association with heart health, encouraging students to donate by purchasing the stickers and buttons.

Later from 7:30-8:30 p.m., Alpha Phi member Tam Ly instructed a free Zumba class in the Studio Theater (previously known as the Black Box Theater). This event was titled Move Your Phi’T.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13 sisters tabled in the DSU breezeway again, this time passing out dark chocolate and thin strips of paper with facts on them, spreading helpful and insightful information about heart health from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This was called Take Heart Take Part.

To wrap up their three day event, Wednesday, Feb. 14 they sold roses in the DSU to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

At $3 a flower during this Flower Gram Sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., all proceeds went toward the Alpha Phi Foundation.

Photo by Katie Krynitsky/The Captain’sLog