Captain’s Consignment Allows Students to Buy, Sell, Donate Among Each Other

CNU’s Farmer’s Market Club brings new event, Campus Consignment to York Lawn this Thursday, March 1.

Do you have a bunch of clothes sitting in your wardrobe closet in your dorm with no place to go? Looking for some extra pocket cash? In search of a new place to thrift shop? Captain’s Consignment might be an ideal opportunity for you to solve these problems.

The Farmer’s Market Club of CNU is hosting its first yard sale consignment event on Thursday, March 1 from 3-4 p.m. on the York Strip and Lawn in between the York East and York West residence halls.

It will feature gently-used clothes and other items previously owned by your fellow Captains.

Students can sign up for individual or group table space to put their personal items and belongings up for sale. The event will provide a space for students to buy, sell or donate. Donations will be taken to a local charity.

Heidi Turnitsa, head of the Special Events committee of the Farmer’s Market Club of CNU, is excited about the potential of what she expects to be a popular event on campus this semester.

“Seeing as this is our first year in the running, I hope at least 100 people show up for the event,” says Turnitsa.

“We have 20 tables available for vendors that sign up, so they are guaranteed a spot, but if we happen to run out of spots or if people find out about the event too late, we welcome anyone interested to set up their goods on a picnic blanket on the York Lawn.”

The Farmer’s Market Club of CNU is well-known for putting on the campus Farmer’s Market, which takes place on Thursdays during the fall and spring, with local vendors from the community.

The club has recently branched out to try holding other types of events with the goal of bringing the CNU community together.

Turnitsa says the club also plans to host an event called Night Market later on in the Spring semester, a similar concept to Captain’s Consignment featuring student vendors.

“We set up vendors, provide music, do public relations work for the Farmer’s Market and hold some special events such as the Captain’s Consignment or Night Market,” she says.

The Farmer’s Market Club hopes for Captain’s Consignment to become a popular yearly occurrence at CNU.

“My goal for this event is that enough people know about it, sign up and come to do some buying and selling. We would love for this to be an event that the whole campus participates in.”

Captain’s Consignment is a way to clear your closet and find something new for college budget-friendly prices, right here on campus.

Students can sign up for vendor space by emailing Heidi Turnitsa (heidi.turnitsa.17@cnu.edu).