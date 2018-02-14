CNU student CJ Buechner battles Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, receiving endless support from friends, teammates and family within the Christopher Newport community.

“I was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, commonly known as A.L.L.,” says CJ Buechner, senior at Christopher Newport. “My first reaction was shock. Not really fear or anger, just shock and disbelief.”

Although Buechner was not able to return to campus or attend classes for the Spring 2018 semester, his friends and family at CNU made sure to let him know he had not been forgotten.

“He’s had a huge impact on the school, from PIKE [Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity] to Men’s Lacrosse, so his support system is bigger than anyone can really imagine,” says close friend Beth Delaney.

Buechner’s family moved to Wisconsin last year, so he has been far away from his home in Newport News since the diagnosis.

“The support I’ve received from everyone has been incredible. I’ve gotten a ton of care packages and letters, and the amount of people who have reached out over social media has been absolutely amazing,” says Buechner.

“On New Years Eve, I was out with friends when I found out about his diagnosis,” says Delaney. “It didn’t really register until the next day. I looked more into just what that type of leukemia was, and understood how serious it was.”

From classmates to lacrosse teammates to childhood friends, CJ has received constant support and prayers since the day of his diagnosis.

“CJ and I have been teammates and neighbors since middle school. He is like an older brother to me,” says Clay Miller. “It really put life into perspective when we got the news; it was so sudden. His whole ‘family’ back in Stafford [Virginia] is praying and cheering him on.”

Both Buechner and his friends and family have made adjustments since this life-altering diagnosis.

“Things are very different without him here,” says Delaney. “He was my lunch date every Tuesday and Thursday for about a year. Most Thursday nights, instead of going to Brickhouse like many college students do, we would go to his house to hang out. He was also always the one making plans for our friend group, so without him here, we were lost at first. I’ve definitely missed my buddy.”

Senior Kayla Hawkes started a t-shirt benefit throughout the month of January, raising money for Buechner and his family. The front of the shirt read ‘No One Fights Alone’ and the back had a Leukemia Cancer Awareness flag, along with #CJSTRONG. The shirts were sold for $20, with an additional $5 for shipping.

“I was touched that someone started that. Kayla has a huge heart, and it’s raising a lot of money for CJ. I bought one immediately,” says Delaney, “and from the t-shirts alone, it’s been obvious how great of a support system he has here at CNU.”

After many visits to hospitals and medical centers, Buechner recently found that his specific type of leukemia is resistant to chemotherapy.

The way to achieve a long term cure if the following sets of chemotherapy fail to send him into remission is a bone marrow transplant.

“The odds of someone I know being an exact match to me are very slim,” says Buechner. “It’s not like blood where there is a specific type.”

Buechner periodically posts updates about his battle with cancer on his CaringBridge webpage.

Although the treatment process for Buechner may have changed, his attitude remained just as positive and hopeful as it was from day one, adding “Keep praying!” to almost every post.

Buechner encouraged everyone to sign up for bethematch.org in order to see if they were a possible match for not only him, but anyone going through the same illness in need.

A GoFundMe page, which has currently raised over $5,000, has also been created to help financially support the Buechner family.

Photo courtesy of CJ Buechner