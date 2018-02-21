CNU Assesses Thinking and Writing

A random sample of students are asked to complete the Collegiate Learning Assessment Plus test, a national online exam comparing Christopher Newport University to other colleges and universities.

The Collegiate Learning Assessment (CLA+) is a performance-based assessment used in order to measure an institution’s effectiveness on and contribution to the development of students’ writing and critical thinking skills, according to the online CLA+ student guide.

There are two main goals of the assessment, to help faculty and administration improve teaching, and to help students improve learning.

The test provides helpful feedback to individual student test takers.

The test is made up of various sections including performance tasks and selected-response questions.

Students are given 60 minutes to complete a performance task of which will assess problem solving, writing effectiveness and writing mechanics through open-ended questions.

The selected-response questions will include ten questions about scientific and quantitative reasoning, ten questions utilizing critical reading and five questions on a presented argument in which students will critique using detection of logic flaws, potential biases and more.

The CLA+ is administered to a select number of freshman students and seniors to help the university gauge how much it has contributed to the development of students’ higher-order skills.

Test times will be offered to seniors at eight various times between 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26 and 2 p.m. Friday, March 2 to ensure maximum participation.

With more students participating, results will be more accurate, so the Office of Assessment has sent multiple emails and reminders for students to sign up for a time slot.

$20 Captain’s Cash is also offered as an incentive, given to every student who participates in the assessment.

In addition to this, each of the four most improved scorers (seniors), in comparison to their first-year CLA+ scores, will receive $250, and the top two scorers will each receive $500.

The Office of Assessment reminds students, “As the University catalog indicates, students attending CNU carry a responsibility to complete University-sponsored assessments throughout their academic tenure.”