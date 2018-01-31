Do’s and Dont’s of Club Fair

Club Fair 2018 is your chance to find new clubs and organizations to get more involved on campus.

Club Fair can be the most overwhelming event of the year.

There are almost a hundred clubs to choose from and that can be a lot to deal with at once.

Luckily, The Captain’s Log has your back.

Don’t sign up for every club. It can be tempting to, but at the end of the day you’ll just end up with a bunch of emails that you may or may not care about.

Do be open to new clubs. You might surprise yourself with what you like.

Don’t feel pressured to sign up for every club your friend does; you probably don’t have all the same interests that they do.

Do keep your schedule in mind. Too often you’ll sign up for things and then realize you don’t have enough time to do anything.

Don’t go just for the free stuff. It’s great to get those free pens but also be respectful of the clubs represented there and actually see what their club is about.

Do ask questions about the clubs. These people have devoted a lot of their free time to this club and would be happy to talk about it with you.

Don’t forget a bag for the fliers and information pieces you’ll pick up at the fair.

Do take your time, there’s three whole hours of club fair so make sure you visit all the ones you want and give them enough time to tell you about their club.

Don’t be a wallflower. Make sure you’re talking to people and actually getting something out of going.

Finally, do actually go. It can be tempting to blow this event off but you never know when you’ll find your next passion.