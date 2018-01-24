Find Time to Help the Drive

Ferguson Center of the Arts welcomes Blood Drive on Jan. 24 with record-setting expectations.

The American Red Cross Club of CNU is hosting a blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Peebles Theater Lobby of the Ferguson Center for the Arts.

The goal of this specific drive is to collect 78 pints of blood, which will immediately benefit hospitals in CNU’s vicinity.

Last year alone, the club collected 118 pints in a single drive, setting a club record. This year, they hope to surpass that number and continue to save even more lives in the Hampton Roads community.

Tony Nguyen, president of CNU’s chapter of the American Red Cross Club, emphasizes the importance of donating blood, especially as a CNU student.

“We believe it is important for students to give blood because it is a life-saving service that gives directly back to the local communities and hospitals. President Trible always urges us to ‘lead lives of significance.’ Donating blood allows you to have a significant impact on others and give back to the community in a way that is truly life-changing,” says Nguyen.

Hospitals rely on blood donations. They are needed every day for the treatment of a myriad of various medical issues, benefitting people with many different needs.

“Blood donations also ensure that hospital patients, including accident victims and premature births, are able to receive the proper care they need to survive.”

Three individual lives can be saved by just one pint of blood, so every pint that hospitals receive makes a huge difference.

The American Red Cross Club of CNU is sponsored by the American Red Cross.

Its 56 active members have an important influence on the community as they hold blood drives every month during each semester, contribute to fundraisers and create opportunities for students to volunteer and give back.

They support local hospitals in Newport News and beyond as they continually provide blood to those in need and spread the word about the importance of donation.

They also plan to expand their influence on campus to the rest of Hampton Roads.

“We are currently working with Greek organizations on campus to help push other community initiatives, which we are excited to reveal in the near future,” says Nguyen.

ARCC can’t make appointments the day of the drive, but walk-ins are welcome and encouraged.