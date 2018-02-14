Give a Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift

Get creative and give more than roses, chocolates and ‘I love you’ cards this holiday.

Looking for something special for your Valentine this year on a college student budget? It is time for some ideas that won’t break your bank account, but will still have meaning.

You can never go wrong with flowers and chocolate.

They’re usually inexpensive as well as timeless and classic. They always say, “I’m thinking of you.”

Pick them up at any grocery store for under $10 or $15, like Harris Teeter or Walmart.

Save your sweetheart a few dining dollars with Chick-fil-A’s annual Valentine’s Day deal.

At certain locations, they offer heart shaped boxes that contain your choice of 30-count nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis, or 6-count Chocolate Chunk cookies. You’ve probably seen this next idea all over social media.

Take different types of candy or snacks, tape them to a poster board and write out a cute sentence, such as “I love you to (Reese’s) Pieces!” or “You’re my (Sugar Baby)!”

It’s the “sweetest” way to tell your Valentine how you feel about them this holiday.

A gift card to your special someone’s favorite coffee shop, ice cream place or fast food restaurant paired with a handwritten note is always another good idea.

You can choose the amount on the gift card and make it enough for them to treat themselves, or you can put enough on there to cover a date for two.

Edible Arrangements can be expensive, so why not make your own with candy? Take wooden skewers and tape fun-size candy bars to them, creating a bouquet.

If you want to be a little healthier, you could buy pre-cut fruit and use that instead.

If you’re short on cash and can’t really afford to give your Valentine something material this year, give them the gift they can’t get anywhere else — time spent with you! Spending quality time with someone is a perfect way to say, “I love you”, whether it’s just Netflix, a study date or a walk in the park.

Take advantage of a weekend or a canceled class to take your Valentine somewhere fun.

No matter what you decide to do for your special someone this Valentine’s Day, the best gifts come from the heart.

Photo courtesy of Whattoexpect.com