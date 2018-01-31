Midget Wrestlers Visit Boathouse Live Venue

Midget Wrestlers attracted students and Newport News locals, bringing attitude and entertainment

to City Center’s newest venue on Jan. 25.

Pinky Shortcake and Too Tall were among the wrestling performers in the Midgets With Attitude show on Thursday, Jan. 25 at Boathouse Live located at 11800 Merchants Walk Suite 100 in City Center.

Midget Wrestling Entertainment, the first touring midget wrestling group in America, has traveled to all 48 continental U.S. states for live performances.

Midget Wrestling Entertainment has appeared multiple times on national television on shows such as Fox Television’s “Bones,” Animal Planet’s “Pit Boss,” TruTv’s “Full Throttle” and Country Music Television’s “Strangest Ways To Make A Buck.” The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)-inspired group is currently in the development stage of a reality television series.

Putting on about 250 shows a year, word spread quickly when the group of wrestlers came to Newport News.

At $10 a ticket, and $20 for a spot in the VIP lounge, college students, locals and followers of the Midget Wrestlers filled the venue.

When asked during the opening of the show who had attended a Midget Wrestling event before, a sparse number of hands in the audience went up. When asked if this was their first ever time seeing midgets wrestle, the crowd

cheered.

Along with wrestling matches throughout the night, the show also incorporated the audience by holding contests in between rounds.

But the entire show was not all fun and games.

“I thought it was a very funny and entertaining event,” says senior Catherine Germinario, “but as soon as I started hearing people’s comments, I was uncomfortable. People were making it seem like the midgets weren’t even real people, which made me sad so I eventually left.”

As a newer venue in town, and a unique attraction, the show drew in a mixed audience.

“There were a lot of CNU students there to see the midgets wrestle, but it wasn’t them who were making the rude comments,” says Germinario. Whereas Midget Wrestling shows may not be for everyone, Boathouse Live received a large turnout for this specific event.

Photo by Rob Smith/The Captain’s Log