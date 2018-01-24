Mom’s Enchilada Dinner Recipe

CNU student Melanie Occhiuzzo shares her step-by-step recipe for delicious homemade enchiladas in 30 minutes for under $20.

Everybody needs a quick, easy and most importantly affordable meal they can make. This is the type of dish that you pull out when all you want is something warm and inviting to bite into.

This is Mom’s Enchilada Dinner.

Now don’t let the name fool you, those of you whose heritage and backgrounds are filled with traditional enchiladas will probably scoff at the ingredients, but not at the taste.

Nothing beats a hot meal that’s ready to eat under 30 minutes and $20.

INGREDIENTS

2 cups Mexican Shredded Cheese (divided) + extra for sprinkling on top

1 can of condensed cream of chicken soup

1 can of chicken breast

1 can of enchilada sauce

6-8 flour tortillas (depending on how much you fill each tortilla with)

EXTRAS

A rectangle baking pan

Cooking spray to grease the pan

DIRECTIONS

Set the oven to 350 degrees.

Grease the baking pan and set aside.

In a bowl combine 2 cups cheese, condensed cream of chicken soup and can of chicken breast.

Mix thoroughly until well combined.

Spoon equal amounts of the mixture into each tortilla until you have filled them all. (This usually fills six to eight tortillas depending on how full you make each one.)

Roll each tortilla up and place inside the baking pan.

Pour the can of enchilada sauce on top and sprinkle liberally with the rest of the shredded cheese.

Bake for 25-30 minutes. Make sure to let it cool off a bit before you serve!

This dish is served best with a side of white, brown or Spanish rice. You can also pair it with whatever type of beans you like such as refried or black beans. The enchiladas also microwave well so if you’re cooking for just one, this could become a week’s worth of dinners in one go.

A few modifications: you may use a flat cookie sheet in a pinch to bake the enchiladas in and you can use anything you want to grease the pan but if you use tinfoil you still have to grease it otherwise they will stick to the tinfoil and you’re stuck pulling those shiny, metal bits out of your teeth as you eat.

All of these ingredients can be purchased at any grocery store and any brand works, buy whatever you like because this is comfort food at its finest. ν