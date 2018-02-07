Plunge Raises Over $1.2 Million

Annual Polar Plunge Festival raised over $1.2 million for Speical Olympics this past weekend in Virginia Beach.

Several thousand supporters of Special Olympics, the worldwide organization in support of those with disabilities, headed to the Virginia Beach Polar Plunge Festival to plunge into the freezing cold Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The main event took place at 2 p.m. in front of the Hilton Oceanfront Hotel.

In order to plunge, participants needed to raise $100, so Facebook and other social media sites flooded with posts advocating for fundraises for Special Olympics in the leading weeks to the event.

“Polar Plunge is always a really special event to me,” says senior Whitney Leach. “Looking back on my past three years, I think my favorite part of it all is during those last few moments before we all run into the water together.

“Just looking around and thinking about how you are surrounded by people who care so much about this cause that they’re willing to run into the ocean in below-freezing temperatures is honestly breathtaking.”

This year’s event included two races, a four-mile course at 9:30 a.m. and a one-mile course at 11 a.m.

Both races began at 30th street on the boardwalk.

Each participant received a medal, t-shirt and the opportunity to plunge into the ocean. Registration was open up until the races began.

Check-in for the plunge began at 10 a.m. sharp.

To keep things interesting, plungers competed in a costume contest at 11 a.m. before dipping into the water.

“There are over a thousand people all huddled together in hopes to not freeze simply waiting to make a plunge for change. The athletes and their buddies are the first to bare the frigid water. This is an amazing thing to witness because no matter how cold they are, they come running out [of] the water chanting ‘Inclusion’” says junior Julia Grubbs.

The boardwalk and marketplace were filled with live music from the band Party of Four, cold beverages from Big Ugly Brewing, as well as warm beverages like hot chocolate and coffee, and multiple shops and tents.

“It’s so cold that it’s painful,” says Leach, “but it’s completely worth it to raise so much money for such an amazing organization.”

“After taking the plunge, you might not be able to feel your legs, but the pain from your frozen toes is something you can’t forget,” says Grubbs.

“This event is something I look forward to every year and plan on continuing this tradition even after graduation. Special Olympics is a huge part of my life and I’ve had the honor to work with these athletes since high school.”

The top individual fundraiser, Kevin Vogt, raised almost $12,000 according to the official Special Olympics Virginia website.

“Over the years, I’ve learned that giving a small percentage of your day and your undivided attention to the athletes will end up becoming a moment you will never forget,” says Grubbs.

In total, the Polar Plunge Festival raised over $1.1 million for Special Olympics.

Photo courtesy of Robbie Hickman Photography