Restaurant Review: Aago

Off of Jefferson Avenue, on a small strip where the other international restaurants and stores are located, lies an Indian and Nepalese cuisine. Aago is a small hole in the wall that can be easily missed whilst driving.

This small, hidden restaurant is worth the trip off campus. The food, prices and atmosphere all combine to make Aago a satisfying and enjoyable restaurant.

The trip to Aago is only about eight minutes from campus, if taking the back routes. Cutting across via Kingstowne Road off of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard makes the trip shorter compared to just taking Jefferson.

Online photos portray an illusion that the restaurant is fairly big — however, that is not the case. Arriving, it became evident just how tiny the restaurant was; it almost seemed a little cramped.

In total, there are about nine tables, so it is a good idea to call ahead to make a reservation due to the limited space, especially with a larger party.

Despite its hidden location, the restaurant drums up business steadily.

The space is tiny, and there were people seated at almost every table on a Thursday evening, but the ambience is comfortable and homey.

Upon entering the restaurant, it becomes noticeable that the style is very fancy, however, most customers dress casually.

The aroma of Indian and Nepalese food fills the restaurant, enticing appetites.

The menu consists of a wide variety of choices: anything and everything Indian and Nepalese related. Even if you are not interested in this specific type of food, there is something for everyone.

The waiter asks, before placing your order, if you want the spices mild, regular, hot, or extra hot.

I ordered the Chicken Takka and Garlic Naan bread. It was some of the best Indian food I have had in a long time; I definitely give a four and half stars out of five.

The restaurant also offers refillable rice, so you can eat as many pots of rice as your heart desires.

As a college student especially, money is an important deciding factor when choosing where to go out to eat. The prices are not terribly expensive; a meal for one can cost anywhere from 17 to 25 dollars.

Aago is the perfect place to go for authentic Indian food, or just to try something completely new. Aago is worth a try for real Indian and Nepalese food.

Now you can even try out these cultural dishes without getting in the car at Aago’s newest location on East Campus under the CNU Village Apartments.

