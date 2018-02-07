Restaurant Review: Mission BBQ

Rarely does one walk into a restaurant with license plated tables, war memorabilia decor and the Soldier’s Creed embossed on the wall.

With a rustic, country vibe, the distinct interior of Mission Barbeque, combined with their excellent food makes it a hit for any time those barbeque cravings might arise.

Located on 12640 Jefferson Avenue, Mission Barbeque is not an average fast food restaurant. While it specializes in barbeque, sandwiches, french fries and ribs, the notable absence of shiny plastic tables and tile flooring sets it apart.

Their wooden benches and tables, combined with several TV’s placed around the room sets up a cozy, yet modern atmosphere.

Most iconic is the various memorabilia on the walls all throughout the restaurant.

Immediately when entering the restaurant, there are various pictures of Iwo Jima, the Twin Towers, WWII sailors and an American Flag hanging from the ceiling. Even the tables had years and years of Virginia license plates displayed under clear glass. The patches and old pictures displayed throughout the restaurant top off the patriotic, country atmosphere.

At Mission Barbeque, it is easy to get an affordable, filling and delicious meal.

After ordering the pulled chicken sandwich with macaroni and cheese for under $10, I was thoroughly satisfied with the taste and price. Each table has six barbeque sauces to choose from, ranging from KC Classic to Tupelo Honey Heat and Texas Twang.

With the right amount of smokiness in the meat, almost any sauce would have topped it off perfectly. Their servings of pulled pork and chicken are generous, with plenty of meat. Upon walking into the restaurant, I was a little surprised by the simplicity of the menu. However, with the amount of sides and combination deals, it is possible to get a unique taste, even after visiting it several times.

Another surprising feature of Mission Barbeque is that it is a walk-up order restaurant.

The service was incredibly fast, with my order ready in less than a minute from when I paid.

There was no time to fill my drink at the kiosk before my order was ready. The workers are friendly, and they even have staff that come to the table to ensure you are satisfied with your meal.

Photo by Kristen Ziccarelli/The Captain’s Log