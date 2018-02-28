Spring Break – Time to Start Packing

Essentials to include on your packing list this spring break.

Two months down, two more to go. Spring Break, beginning on March 2, marks the end of midterm exams, and the halfway point through the semester.

Although spring break for most colleges often happens before the “first day of spring,” students travel around the country and around the world to find warmer weather.

Depending on the destination, weather and length of the trip, everyone’s checklist for packing will be a little different.

Here is a list of a few essentials that most people will want to make sure not to forget.

CLOTHING

Undergarments! When planning a vacation, it is easy to spend so much time focusing on your different outfits that you forget the most important pieces of clothing.

It is always safe to bring a light rain jacket or coat, even if your travel destination is expecting temperatures over 80 for the whole week. Expect the unexpected.

And let’s be honest, you probably spent the last few weeks leading up to break getting bikini-bod ready, so don’t leave your swim suit at home by accident. (Been there, done that.)

TOILETRIES

If you wear contacts, bring solution. Makeup? Don’t forget the makeup wipes.

Shampoo, conditioner, a toothbrush and toothpaste, a razor and shaving cream, deodorant and all of the other things you use throughout the day to keep away the smell… pack them.

FUN IN THE SUN

Sunscreen. We’ve all been stuck inside for classes this winter so chances are, you’ll probably burn. Nobody wants to come back looking like a lobster.

TECHNOLOGY

Long drive or flight ahead? Don’t forget headphones.

Chargers— for everything. It’s nice to unplug from the world of technology during vacation, but it’s also nice to have enough battery life to post an Instagram photo, or let your parents know you’re still alive.

If you have one, document your trip with a GoPro or Polaroid.

IDENTIFICATION

You know who you are, your friends know who you are and maybe the local bartenders and bouncers know who you are, but if you’re 21 years or older and forget your ID or Driver’s License, your spring break might be spoiled.

It may sound obvious, but no matter what age you are, don’t forget the forms of ID that you’ll need— these documentations will get you where you need to go.