Students Volunteer at Tidewater Tip Off

The Fifth Annual Tidewater Tip Off Special Olympics basketball tournament took place at Boo Williams Sportplex in Hampton, Va. on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Each year, Special Olympics hosts the Tidewater Tip Off basketball tournament at the Boo Williams Sportplex located in Hampton, Va., under 20 minutes away from Christopher Newport University’s campus.

The Tip Off tournament is a Peninsula and Southeast joint regional competition for all Special Olympics teams across the state of Virginia, giving athletes from all over the chance to connect and interact.

This year’s tournament took place on Sunday, Feb. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kicking off the tournament with the opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m., athletes, families, friends and volunteers stood for the Pledge of Allegiance and began their games.

Christopher Newport sent requests for student volunteers through the campus announcements email in the weeks leading up to the tournament, including the link to sign up to volunteer, and to select a preferred volunteer time slot and position.

Volunteer options included but were not limited to helping with setup, cleanup, checking in the Special Olympic athletes and other volunteers, refereeing the games and being a half- or full-court time keeper or half- or full-court score keeper.

“I chose to volunteer to be a full-court scorekeeper,” says junior Maddie Bogan.

“I loved being able to give my time at the Special Olympics tournament. It’s amazing to watch all the athletes play and see how talented they all are.”

Time slots were designated for each volunteer spot when signing up, but some students and Hampton Roads community members stayed for the entire tournament.

With the help of the volunteers and coaches, the event ran smoothly, and many games were pushed up and played earlier than scheduled as long as both teams competing were ready to play.

Each team was made up of males and females of varying ages, and tournament games were based on regions, skill-level and winners’ rankings after each game.

High-skills athletes competed on full-courts, while low-skills athletes competed on half-courts.

“The athletes were all so energetic and happy to be there. It was cool to be able to help in such a simple way, and everyone was appreciative that we were there, especially the referees and coaches,” says Bogan.

Photo by Katie Krynitsky